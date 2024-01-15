Full Honkai: Star Rail event schedule

Nothing beats participating in Honkai: Star Rail’s new events, earning epic rewards, exploring the colorful worlds, and pulling for new characters. There are generally multiple monthly events, each with its own schedule, banners, and rewards.

Here is the full Honkai: Star Rail event scheduled for 2024.

Honkai: Star Rail full event schedule

Is anyone else missing Blade? Image via miHoYo

Although the Honkai: Star Rail event schedules aren’t released too early, we typically know the upcoming events and banners at least one month in advance. These are all the current and upcoming events and banners in Honkai: Star Rail.

Start date End date Event or Banner Details ∞ Gift of Odyssey This is a log-in event that reoccurs every update. Log in consecutively for seven days to earn Star Rail Special Passes. ∞ Trailblaze Will This is a permanent event where you earn rewards by playing the game and leveling up. You will earn rewards once you reach level five, level 15, and level 25, and it ends when you have a Trailblaze level of 35. You will earn 10 Star Rail Passes at each level and 800 Stellar Jade when you reach levels 25 and 35. ∞ Starkissed Synchrony This is a permanent event where you can earn rewards by completing specific missions, and you’ll get the rewards from Pom-Pom once you’ve increased your Trailblaze Level. Dec. 22, 2023 Jan. 18, 2024 Ruan Mei Fan Art Contest In this event, create fan art for Ruan Mei, post it on social media, and submit it for a chance to get rewards like Stellar Jade, cash, and Merch. Dec. 27, 2023 Jan. 17, 2024 Floral Triptych (Character Event Warp) The banner event for Ruan Mei (Harmony: Ice) five-star, Xueyi (Destruction: Quantum) four-star, March 7th (Preservation: Ice) four-star, and Tingyun (Harmony: Lightning) four-star. Dec. 27, 2023 Jan. 17, 2024 A Lost Soul (Character Event Warp) The banner event for Blade (Destruction: Wind) five-star,

Xueyi (Destruction: Quantum) four-star, March 7th (Preservation: Ice) four-star, and Tingyun (Harmony: Lightning) four-star. Dec. 27, 2023 Jan. 17, 2024 Brilliant Fixation (Light Cone Event Warp) The light cone banner event for Past Self in Mirror (Harmony) five-star, Planetary Rendezvous (Harmony) four-star, Day One of My New Life (Preservation) four-star, and A Secret Vow (Destruction) four-star. Dec. 27, 2023 Jan. 17, 2024 Bygone Reminiscence (Light Cone Event Warp) The light cone banner event for The Unreachable Side (Destruction) five-star, Planetary Rendezvous (Harmony) four-star, Day One of My New Life (Preservation) four-star, and A Secret Vow (Destruction) four-star. Dec. 27, 2023 Feb. 5, 2024 Critters Pick Event To unlock this event, you must complete the Trailblaze Mission When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine (this is part of the Crown of the Mundane and Divine Trailblaze Mission series). In this event, you can experiment with different parent traits to create new critter pets. Dec. 27, 2023 Feb. 5, 2024 Version 1.6 Phase 1 Aptitude Showcase Complete the aptitude events to earn rewards like Stellar Jade, Aventure Logs, and Credit. This event reoccurs every update as it features new and old characters for players to test. Dec. 28, 2023 Feb. 1, 2024 Crown of the Mundane and Divine Version 1.6 Strategy Guides Contest In this event, submit Honkai: Star Rail guides according to the rules to win Stellar Jade and merch. Jan. 10 Jan. 17 Planar Fissure Event 1.6 To unlock this event, you must have unlocked the Simulated World Universe 3. Once done, you can get double Immersion rewards during the event. However, you can only claim this 12 times. Jan. 17 Feb. 5 Virtual Scentventure To unlock this event, you must complete Silent Galaxy, a level 24 Trailblaze Mission from Boulder Town in Jarilo-VI. In this event, you’ll fight illusionary monsters, and you can play in normal or hard mode to earn rewards like Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, Relic Remains, Traveler’s Guide, and Refined Aether. Jan. 17 Feb. 5 Proposal from Dr. Ratio Complete the Trailblaze Mission, The Blue—A Moment of Peace, and unlock the Mailbox function; you can get the five-star character, Dr. Ration (The Hunt: Imaginary). Jan. 17 Feb. 5 Panta Rhei (Character Event Warp) The banner event to get Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary) five-star, Sushang (The Hunt: Physical) four-star, Natasha (Abundance: physical) four-star, and Hook (Destruction: Fire) four-star. Jan. 17 Feb. 5 Nessum Dorma (Character Event Warp) The banner event to get Kafka (Nihility: Lightning), Sushang (The Hunt: Physical) four-star, Natasha (Abundance: physical) four-star, and Hook (Destruction: Fire) four-star. Jan. 17 Feb. 5 Brilliant Fixation (Light Cone Event Warp) The light cone banner to get Baptism of Pure Thought (The Hunt) five-star, and the four-star light cones, Perfect Timing (Abundance), Only Silence Remains (The Hunt), and Landau’s Choice (Preservation). Jan. 17 Feb. 5 Bygone Reminiscence (Light Cone Event Warp) The light cone banner to get Patience is All You Need (Nihility) five-star, and the four-star light cones, Perfect Timing (Abundance), Only Silence Remains (The Hunt), and Landau’s Choice (Preservation). Jan. 26 Feb. 2 Realm of the Strange To unlock this event, you must unlock the Caverns of Corrosion by completing the level 24 Trailblaze Mission, The Stars Are Cold Toys. Once you’ve done that, complete any Caverns of Corrosion during the event period to get double relic drops. However, you can only get double rewards three times per day.

There are plenty of events ending and starting, each with unique tasks and rewards to earn. Best of all, Dr. Ratio, the game’s latest character, will be available for free via the Proposal from Dr. Ratio event, or you can warp for him in the Panta Rhei (Character Event Warp). I don’t know about you, but I’d like to get him for free.

This is everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s event schedule and upcoming banners. We’ll keep this post updated to ensure you’re kept up to date with the latest in Honkai: Star Rail.