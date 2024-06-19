Robin is a Halovian singer of Penacony, and thanks to her beautiful voice, this elegant and young lady has powerful supporting capabilities.

To fully understand just how strong she is, here’s the best Robin build in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to build Robin in Honkai: Star Rail

Fly high like a bird. Image via HoYoverse

Robin is a limited five-star character in Honkai, and with a pretty stacked kit, she’s one of the best supports you can get. She’s a Physical Harmony support that provides teamwide buffs, regenerates energy, boosts CRIT damage of follow-up attacks, and advances forward the entire team, which makes her very valuable and flexible. As much as her kit’s broken, to make good use of it you still need to equip her with proper Light Cones, Relic and Planar Ornament sets, and invest into her Traces.

Light Cones

Grab the best one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even as a singer, Robin is still a capable fighter, so equipping her with proper Light Cones is important. Since she’s a Physical support who follows the path of Harmony, you can only give her Harmony Light Cones.

Fortunately, Robin isn’t an expensive unit, meaning she has a ton of good options for both free-to-play players and light spenders.

Here are the best Light Cones for Robin:

Flowing Nightglow (five-star)

For Tomorrow’s Journey (four-star)

The Battle Isn’t Over (five-star)

Planetary Rendezvous (four-star)

Flowing Nightflow is Robin’s signature Light Cone and obviously her best-in-slot. This Light Cone matches Robin’s kit and makes it even better. It increases her Energy Regeneration by 15, and whenever Robin uses her Ultimate, her attack increases by 48 percent, and the damage of all allies increases by 24 percent.

For Tomorrow’s Journey is a free four-star Light Cone that you get from Honkai’s 2.2 event, and it’s a great free-to-play alternative; it provides everything you need. It increases Robin’s attack by 16 percent, and whenever she uses her Ultimate, the damage of all allies is increased by 18 percent for one turn.

While any Light Cone with a decent utility passive works, if you have enough Stellar Jades, you should consider getting Flowing Nightflow.

Trace priority

Sing like there’s nobody watching. Image via HoYoverse

Although supports in Honkai usually scale with defensive stats, Robin is different. She scales with attack, and the more attack you have the stronger her buffs are. This means you should level her up to 80 and since you won’t attack with her you can ignore her basic attacks and save your resources for her abilities.

Here are the Traces you should prioritize:

Her Ultimate is your top priority because it gives the most utility. It boosts the attack of all party members and makes Robin immune to any type of crowd control and debuffs.

Her Talent is also crucial since it increases CRIT damage of all allies by 5 and regenerates two Energy for Robin every turn.

Her Skill increases the damage of the team by 25 percent for three turns.

Relics and Planar Ornament sets

These are all the goods you need. Image via HoYoverse

Once you equip her with proper Light Cones, the best way to maximize her value even more is to give Relic and Planar Ornament sets that offer more utility. As a utility buffer that scales with attack, Robin’s choices are straightforward.

Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Robin:

Musketeer of Wild Wheat (two-piece) and Prisoner in Deep Confinement (two-piece)

Sprightly Vonwacq (two-piece)

Unfortunately, Robin doesn’t have a decent four-piece Relic set, so the two-piece combo of Musketeer of Wild Wheat and Prisoner in Deep Confinement is the way to go. Both sets increase Robin’s attack by a total 24 percent, which she converts into her massive buffs.

The two-piece Sprightly Vonwacq is a perfect Planar Ornament set that increases Robin’s Energy Regeneration by five percent and advances her action forward by 40 percent. You can easily farm this set in World Four of the Simulated Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats and substats

Find the right Relics and Planar Ornaments is crucial, good stats and substats define them, and luckily Robin is easy to build. Here are the main stats you should target when farming her Relics:

Body : ATK%

: ATK% Feet : ATK% or Speed

: ATK% or Speed Sphere : ATK%

: ATK% Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate or ATK%

Since Robin only wants attack which she converts to buffs, aim for even more attack and a bit of Energy Regeneration Rate as her substats.

Best Robin Eidolons

Treat her right and get her best ones. Image via HoYoverse

Robin’s a fantastic support because her utility and buffs are all great even without Eidolons. If you want to increase her capabilities even more, getting Eidolons one and two are a good stopping point. They increase All-Type Resistance Penetration by 24 percent, and boost the speed of all allies by 16 percent, which increases Robin’s value a ton.

