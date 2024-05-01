Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix stuck in map error in GZW

The geometry of Gray Zone Warfare‘s map can be quite unstable and it’s giving many players a sinking feeling as they become one with the Earth and get stuck in the GZW map.

Gray Zone Warfare‘s Lamang Island map has many points of interest and dangers to be wary of including comas and coughing, nausea, and being dizzy. Outside of the obvious threats of enemies, nature itself is also out for your blood.

Already, a ton of instances of Lamang Island becoming the equivalent of quicksand have been reported, devastating players as they lose all their gear.

Can you fix the stuck in map glitch in GZW?

Get ready to return home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, there is no way to fix being stuck in Gray Zone Warfare‘s Lamang Island map, and the only solution is to quit the game and start over from the base camp—losing all your gear in the process.

It’s not the answer you wanted, I’m sure, but the developer is well aware of the ongoing issue, as many bug reports have been filed concerning this matter.

The issue is rife, with many players complaining across Discord, Reddit, and Steam. Some examples of danger spots to steer clear of occur at the following coordinates: 155/166, 165/153, and 153/166.

While this would appear to be an issue localized to the same few areas of the map, utilize extreme caution all over the island. Until there is a fix, be mindful, and also know how to fix the no head bug in GZW, as well as how to choose the best GZW settings.

