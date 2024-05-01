Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the no head bug in GZW

Gray Zone Warfare is still in very early development, which means there are still loads of performance issues and gamebreaking bugs getting around, including a new one where characters are spawning with no heads.

Although re-enacting a headless horse(less)man might be enjoyable in RPGs, it’s not so great in hardcore tactical FPS games. So, of course, finding a cure is crucial.

How to fix Gray Zone Warfare‘s no head bug

Who needs heads anyway? Image via MADFINGER Games

There’s no way to fix the no head bug in Gray Zone Warfare right now. The no head bug was supposed to be patched out in Hotfix One, which went live on April 30. However, players are still reporting this bug after the update.

If you are experiencing this bug, make sure you’re playing on the latest version, Hotfix One. You can manually update Gray Zone Warfare by following these steps:

Open Steam and navigate to your Library. Select Gray Zone Warfare. Click on Manage and then Properties. In the Updates tab, ensure you have “automatic updates” toggled on, and select close.

This will automatically update your game. Once you’ve downloaded Hotfix One, log in to Gray Zone Warfare again and check whether your character is still headless. Fingers crossed it’s not, but not everyone has been so lucky.

Gray Zone Warfare devs ask for no-head bug reports

In theory, this was supposed to fix the no head bug, and for some players, it has. However, the Gray Zone Warfare developers have since acknowledged on the official Discord server that Hotfix One has not fully resolved this issue just yet. If you are still spawning with no head, the devs have asked that you submit a form via Google Docs with your Discord username and in-game name, and they will look into it for you.

It’s not an ideal situation, but until it’s truly patched up you can just keep playing as Completely Headless Nick or wait for the devs to investigate the headless bug.

