Gray Zone Warfare: How to cure comas

The coma status is a critical condition in Gray Zone Warfare that can afflict yourself and other players in the server, and you need to make important decisions.

Gray Zone Warfare lives up to its name, as the world is a literal warzone (no pun intended). Danger lurks behind every tree, every encampment, and randomly out in the open. You get into frequent skirmishes and take damage in the process.

Knowing how to repair armor can only do so much, and coughing, nausea, and dizzy effects are the after-effects of many battles. However, a coma can be the end of you and others.

How to cure comas in GZW

If you’re alone, it’s better to skip the coma. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way you can revive someone from a coma in Gray Zone Warfare is to locate the victim, use a Surgery Kit on them, and pump them full of blood.

As GZW allows you to play with friends—providing you pick the right Faction and don’t need to change Faction—it’s likely your partner could end up in a coma as a result of their wounds. I’ve found if you take a few shots to the body and bleed out, you end up in a coma—it may not be the only way though, so be cautious.

Here’s a step-by-step on how to cure a coma:

Find the player suffering from a coma. Approach their body, and if you have one, as reported by players, use a Surgery Kit on them. Make sure the area is clear first, as it takes a few seconds to complete the process. Once you’ve done this, users say you also need to use Blood Packs on the teammate—it’s not clear how many, though, as the system seems to be inconsistent right now.

With GZW being in early access, the coma system is quite new and still being figured out. Users are reporting bugs concerning the use of the Surgery Kit and Blood Packs, and reviving someone from a coma seems to be hit and miss as of May 1, 2024.

Also, if you are in a coma during Solo play, there doesn’t appear to be a way to revive yourself, so the best option is to hit “skip coma” and respawn at the camp to start over. Unless you’re in a squad, you need to rely on the good-hearted nature of another player on the server, and there’s no way to ping them to your location anyway—it’s like a needle in a haystack!

