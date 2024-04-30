How to play Gray Zone Warfare with friends

Playing with friends in Gray Zone Warfare is the only way to have someone watching your back against a potential ambush, and it makes the prospect of extracting alive higher than if you play solo.

But finding your friends and squadding up with them can be a bit of a hassle. The layout of the GZW main menus makes it challenging to know what you need to do to invite them in. Once you figure out what to do, though, it becomes a breeze.

How to invite friends to make a squad in Gray Zone Warfare

Squad up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only team up with other players in Gray Zone Warfare in the same faction as you, so if you’re all in different factions, you won’t be able to squad up together. You also can’t change your faction until the next wipe every few months.

So long as everyone is in the same faction, you must first find your friends in the game’s complicated menu system. To do so, follow these steps:

Open the main menu. Before picking a mode, look for a friends list option in the top right of the screen. Click on it to open a drop-down menu. Look for the people you’d like to play with by searching for their in-game names and adding to as friends. Select them to send them a friend invite. After they’ve accepted your friend request, add them to your team by clicking the arrow beside their name and then selecting the Invite to Squad option.

Your friend should join your GZW squad after accepting the request, and when you enter the game, you should all spawn at the base together.

At launch, however, there have been issues with squads loading into the game only to spawn in separate servers. One way to potentially fix the issue is to make sure everyone loads into the game in the same region, such as Europe West. If problems persist, though, it might be an issue on the developer’s side that needs fixing in the future.

