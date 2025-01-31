Materials are essential for just about everything you can do in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, ranging from crafting items to trading for clothes and furniture. One of the most important materials you need to know how to get is Rubber.

Rubber might not be where you’d expect and is fairly small, making it decently easy to overlook if you’re unfamiliar with it. If you’re struggling to locate and obtain this item, here’s where to find Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to get Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

It’s pretty small but quite colorful, making it easy to spot once you know where to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rubber can be found scattered all around the main island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, especially near the bases of trees and close to bushes. When it’s by bushes, it can sometimes be slightly obscured, so make sure you scan all areas with lots of trees and bushes carefully to avoid missing this item. Rubber appears as a small multicolored pink, purple, and blue ball, so it’s usually decently easy to spot once you’re familiar with it.

When you’re close enough to it, the option to pick up the Rubber will appear. The button you need to press varies by platform but is always displayed near the right edge of the screen to help you add it to your inventory.

Only seven Rubber are available on the island each day. It also only has a select number of possible spawn locations, but there are more than seven spots where it can appear.

Rubber locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are all 12 of the possible spawn locations you can check for Rubber around the island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Since only seven can spawn per day, not all of these spots will be populated by this resource at once.

Learning all of the spots you can check makes farming this resource a lot easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Although only some of these locations will have Rubber for you to collect each day, the easiest way to ensure you gather as many as possible is by checking all of the possible spawn locations. Fresh Rubber spawns after each night passes, so you can check all of these spots again at the start of each day to acquire seven more Rubber.

A day lasts around an hour in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, so you can essentially farm seven Rubber around every 60 minutes or so. It’s not a lot, so do your best to keep on top of consistently gathering this resource if you want to ensure you have enough to tackle all tasks that call for it as they appear.

How to use Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Rubber has many different uses in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. All of the different ways you may need to use this resource are as follows.

Rubber is an essential material for crafting . You need it to make all kinds of items like a Snorkel, Water Balloons, Art Supplies, and various Birthday Balloons.

. You need it to make all kinds of items like a Snorkel, Water Balloons, Art Supplies, and various Birthday Balloons. Rubber can be traded at My Melody’s shop to purchase certain furniture items .

at My Melody’s shop to . Rubber can be used to customize certain furniture items at My Melody’s shop.

at My Melody’s shop. Rubber may be a required item you need to complete certain quests.

