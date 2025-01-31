A large part of the map is locked behind a gate when you arrive on the island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. To access this area, you need to find the three Yellow Power Crystals missing from the gate.

Chococat gives you a compass to help you track them down, but it’s not very helpful since the island is vast, and you’re given no direction for where you should start. They’re also spread out pretty far, so if you’re having trouble tracking them down, here’s where to find all three Yellow Power Crystals in ‎Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Use the compass tool to locate the Yellow Power Crystals in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Chococat’s compass isn’t a very helpful tool for this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chococat gives you a compass tool to locate the three Yellow Power Crystals, but this object is a bit misleading since it doesn’t actually point you in the right direction. All it does is start pulsing and turn gold when you get close to the general right area.

It takes a lot of trial and error to find the right locations using only this tool. It’s a lot easier if you know the exact locations of all three Yellow Power Crystals.

All Yellow Power Crystal locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You can find the three Yellow Power Crystals at specific spots around the island:

The first Yellow Power Crystal is inside the puzzle room located slightly west of Chococat’s house.

is inside the located slightly west of Chococat’s house. The second Yellow Power Crystal is near the far west end of the island in a puzzle room on a cliff right by the beach.

is near the far west end of the island in a on a cliff right by the beach. The third Yellow Power Crystal is sitting on the ground on the other side of the broken bridge near the north end of the main island.

You have to travel pretty far around the island to collect them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

First Yellow Power Crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To obtain the first Yellow Power Crystal, head slightly west along the wooden path after Chococat gives you the compass tool. When you reach a crossroads in the wooden path, head north up the path slightly before turning left to find a puzzle room.

Approach the puzzle room with Chococat, and he’ll tell you the compass is leading you to it, and he thinks you can open this special room if you work together. Walk up to either one of the buttons and stand on it so Chococat approaches the other one and does the same. Standing on these buttons opens up the puzzle room so you can head inside.

Once inside, walk up to the yellow block on the ground and press the interact button to pick it up. The button you need to press here varies by platform but is always displayed in the bottom right corner right above the compass to help guide you.

Use the yellow block to activate the purple button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While holding the yellow block, walk over to the purple switch on the ground. Press the interact button again while hovering right over the light purple square button attached to the switch to drop the yellow block on it.

Once you drop the yellow block on the light purple button, stairs will appear in the middle of the room so you can cross over the bridge to the other side. Open the treasure chest at the other end for an extra prize then head over to the climbing wall near the left end of the small area. Climb to the top to grab the first Yellow Power Crystal.

Second Yellow Power Crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

For the second Yellow Power Crystal, you need to head over to the very west end of the island. Start at the central town area and follow the wooden path west. Right before the wooden path transitions into a pier on the water, head north up the rocky path that leads off it to find the puzzle room.

Chococat will once again step on the second button after you step on one first to unlock this room. This puzzle room is a bit more complicated than the last one, so head inside and get ready for a challenge.

As soon as you enter, three different switches are right in front of you. The two light purple switches control whether the door behind the second Yellow Power Crystal is locked, and the teal switch controls whether the staircase leading down to the lower area is active.

You need the stairs to stay so you can bring the second yellow block up them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your goal is to get two yellow boxes on the two light purple switches to unlock the door. To start, grab the yellow box sitting on the light purple switch and move it over to the teal switch by the stairs. This will ensure the stairs stay active so you can get the other yellow box up them.

Head down to the lower area and pick up the other yellow box sitting on another teal switch down there. Take it up the stairs and place it on either light purple switch. Finally, grab the first yellow box from the teal switch by the stairs and place it on the other light purple switch to open the door and obtain the second Yellow Power Crystal.

Third Yellow Power Crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To get the third Yellow Power Crystal, head north from the central town area in town. Once you get close to the broken wooden bridge, a cutscene will trigger where Chococat mentions that My Melody might be able to help fix it since the compass is saying the final crystal is right on the other side.

Head back to the central town area and enter My Melody’s shop to ask her for help. She’s willing to lend a hand but requires two Strawberry Crates to do so. If you’ve been gathering items while exploring the island, you may already have them.

She needs the building supplies inside these special crates to fix the bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t have any Strawberry Crates, there are a few ways you can work on acquiring them. There are a few scattered randomly around the island, but unlike most other materials, they don’t respawn which means you won’t find more after gathering them. Outside of this, they can be obtained as a daily login reward from My Melody every Friday, are sometimes available in events, occasionally given as a quest reward, and may also appear in Time Capsules.

Once you have the required number of Strawberry Crates, gift them to My Melody. Take her over to the broken bridge and watch a short cutscene as she fixes it for you. Head across to the other side and turn right as soon as you reach the new island to get the third Yellow Power Crystal.

It’s finally time to open the gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place the Power Crystals in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

With all three Yellow Power Crystals obtained, head back toward Chococat’s house to find the gate slightly east of it. Walk up to the gate and interact with it to place the three Yellow Power Crystals. After a short cutscene plays, you’ll have access to a whole new area on the island.

If you’re unsure what to tackle after you’re done with this task, there’s plenty of work to get done all across the island. Next, you might work on getting a Snorkel or gathering key resources like Sticks.

