How to get a Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Exploring Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a delight, but some areas remain out of reach until you unlock the right tools. One of the most important upgrades for underwater exploration is the Snorkel, which allows you to dive beneath the water to gain access to a new area.

How to unlock the Snorkel recipe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

If you can’t find Kuromi, check the beach! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Acquiring a Snorkel starts with Kuromi, who gives you access to the crafting plan through a quest called Deep Diving. However, before you can start this quest, there are a few things you need to take care of first.

Quest requirements

Before Kuromi trusts you with deep-sea exploration, you’ll need to:

Reach Friendship Level 6 with Kuromi (if you need a hand getting Kuromi to Level 6, check out our gifting guide).

Complete Finding Flippers.

. Complete Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp.

Once you’ve met these conditions, Kuromi will give you the Deep Diving quest, which unlocks the Snorkel crafting plan.

How to complete the Deep Diving quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You’ll need to give Kuromi enough gifts first! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Deep Diving is active, head over to Kuromi for your task. She’ll explain that she lost her locket in the pond near the Witch’s Hut and needs your help retrieving it. Since you can’t dive yet, she temporarily loans you a Snorkel—but only while in this area.

Equipped with the borrowed Snorkel, dive into the pond, locate Kuromi’s lost locket, and return it to her. While she’ll take back the loaned Snorkel once you’ve finished, she’ll reward you with something even better: the Snorkel Crafting Plan, allowing you to make your own permanent Snorkel.

How to craft the Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

No Snorkel, no list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Snorkel Crafting Plan in hand, it’s time to gather the necessary materials and head to a crafting table to make your very own diving gear. Without the Snorkel, you won’t be able to explore Rainbow Reef or complete the Nature Reserve quest to find the Gemstone Critter List.

Item Quantity How to obtain Rubber 10 Found in various locations or crafted from materials like Sap Sparks 2 Obtained from completing tasks, quests, or breaking objects Ingots 2 Crafted from raw ores at a crafting table

Once you have all the materials, simply use any crafting table to assemble your Snorkel.

How to use the Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Where to dive for Rainbow Reef! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike some equipment in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, the Snorkel is always equipped once crafted. This means you don’t have to put it on each time you want to dive—just find a deep body of water and jump in.

How to dive

After jumping into the water, you’ll need to navigate the ocean to get to your goal, whether that’s Rainbow Reef or not.

If you’re playing on mobile , use the slider on the right side of the screen to adjust your depth and move using the white joystick on the left of your screen.

, use the slider on the right side of the screen to adjust your depth and move using the white joystick on the left of your screen. If you’re using a controller, joycon, or Steam Deck, use the right joystick to swim deeper and the left to move.

You can swim around as usual, even while diving, but be mindful of your stamina, as running out will force you to surface. I’d recommend switching to a controller for those struggling with their keyboard/mouse because the game functions better that way.

Where can you use the Snorkel?

The Snorkel lets you explore any deep body of water, but one of the most exciting locations is Rainbow Reef, a breathtaking underwater area in Friendship Island. It’s just north of Chococat’s place, look for the bridge with the statue or the icon of Hangyodon on your map.

Rainbow Reef is home to the Shipwreck and the Comedy Club, but accessing the full area requires both the Snorkel and Flippers. You can swim across parts of the Reef with just the Flippers, but you’ll need the Snorkel to truly explore its depths.

Maximizing your dive time

Since diving consumes stamina, it’s helpful to take steps to extend your underwater time. There are several ways to make the most of your dives:

Method Effect Wearing the Teal Mermaid outfit Strongly reduces stamina loss Eating Stamina Apples Permanently increases stamina Using a Stamina Recharge Potion Slows stamina depletion for a short time Bringing Retsuko as a companion Grants a stamina-saving ability Using a Deep Diving Potion Increases dive speed Using a Speedy Swimming Potion Increases overall swim speed Bringing Hangyodon as a companion Boosts both swim and dive speed

Once you get to Rainbow Reef, you’ll finally be able to meet Hangyodon and give the final one of My Melody’s Welcome Gifts from the Missing Friends, Missing Gifts quest.

