How to get Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Sticks are one of the most useful materials in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. You’ll need them for everything from building a Fishing Rod to making a Pink Cloud Tree, and thankfully, they aren’t too hard to find. Learn everything you need to know about Sticks here!

Where to find Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Check around trees! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to collect Sticks is to search the environment, particularly at the base of trees. If you’re roaming around and spot a tree, it’s always worth checking nearby to see if any Sticks are scattered on the ground.

There are two main locations where Sticks respawn daily:

Location Daily Stick limit Best bpots to search Seaside Resort 15 Sticks Around trees and open areas Gemstone Mountain 15 Sticks South of Gemstone Town

Since both areas offer a daily total of 30 Sticks, collecting from these spots alone will provide a solid supply over time. Another way to gather Sticks is by crafting them from Worm Tails. This can be a useful backup option if you’re short on Sticks and have extra Worm Tails lying around.

Other ways to get Sticks

Get fish and sticks! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, you can find Sticks in more unusual ways. If you’re struggling to collect enough from the overworld, these alternative methods might help:

Gifts from characters

Certain characters will gift Sticks when they visit the island. If you see Lou hanging around, be sure to talk to him—he’ll hand over a Stick as a small gift.

Similarly, Poron and Corune have a chance of gifting five Sticks when opening their Time Capsules or Corune Capsules. These gifts aren’t guaranteed to contain Sticks every time, but it’s worth checking whenever they visit.

Puzzle rooms

You can also find Sticks inside certain puzzle rooms scattered across the island. If you enjoy solving challenges, keep an eye out for these locations:

Crumble Rumble

Thermal Throwdown

Flooded Fulcrum

Lightning Lockout

Exploring these rooms can be a fun way to gather extra materials while testing your puzzle-solving skills.

Fishing for Sticks

Believe it or not, you can fish for Sticks! Some fish occasionally reward you with a Stick when caught, but the best option is Clamfish, which always drop a Stick unless they give a music disc instead.

There are multiple types of Clamfish, including:

Coastal Clamfish

Bog Clamfish

Briny Clamfish

Cavern Clamfish

Magma Clamfish

Of these, Bog Clamfish are the best for farming Sticks. You can catch them quickly and at any time of day. If you’re looking to stock up on Sticks through fishing, try casting your line near the Witch’s Hut for the best results.

Crane Craze mini-game

The Crane Craze mini-game can also reward a Stick as a possible prize. If you enjoy playing mini-games and have some extra time, this can be another way to boost your supply.

How to use Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Perfect for catching bugs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve collected a bunch of Sticks, what can you do with them?

One of the most common uses is crafting. Sticks are required for various crafting recipes, from decorations to essential tools.

Crafting recipes

Item Tags Rarity Materials needed Art Supplies Creative, Dreamy, Stars Rare 5 Stick, 10 Paper, 3 Rubber, 1 Star Blue Cloud Tree Wood, Cloud Rare 25 Stick, 25 Candy Cloud, 5 Blue Dye Clothing Stand Box Common 5 Stick Crystal Sensor No Tag Legendary 3 Stick, 3 Magnet Dango Imagination, Mochi Common 1 Stick, 3 Mochi Fishing Rod No Tag Legendary 10 Stick, 3 Thread, 1 Gizmo Golden Stick Decorative Rare 99 Stick Lamb Plush Wood, Cloud Rare 1 Stick, 1 Basic Plush Net No Tag Legendary 10 Stick, 3 Thread, 1 Light Stone Pink Cloud Tree Wood, Cloud Rare 25 Stick, 25 Candy Cloud, 5 Pink Dye Woodblock Wood Uncommon 5 Stick

Quests that require Sticks

Quest Usage Keroppi’s Daily Quests Fulfilling daily requests Open the Nature Preserve Crafting a Net Home Sweet Home: Part 2 Task completion Plush Presents Crafting a Lamb Plush

In multiplayer mode, Sticks are also needed for a Friendship Task at Level 4. If you’re playing with friends, it’s always a good idea to keep some Sticks in your inventory just in case.

