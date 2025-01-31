How to get Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Sticks are one of the most useful materials in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. You’ll need them for everything from building a Fishing Rod to making a Pink Cloud Tree, and thankfully, they aren’t too hard to find. Learn everything you need to know about Sticks here!
Table of contents
Where to find Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
The easiest way to collect Sticks is to search the environment, particularly at the base of trees. If you’re roaming around and spot a tree, it’s always worth checking nearby to see if any Sticks are scattered on the ground.
There are two main locations where Sticks respawn daily:
|Location
|Daily Stick limit
|Best bpots to search
|Seaside Resort
|15 Sticks
|Around trees and open areas
|Gemstone Mountain
|15 Sticks
|South of Gemstone Town
Since both areas offer a daily total of 30 Sticks, collecting from these spots alone will provide a solid supply over time. Another way to gather Sticks is by crafting them from Worm Tails. This can be a useful backup option if you’re short on Sticks and have extra Worm Tails lying around.
Other ways to get Sticks
Sometimes, you can find Sticks in more unusual ways. If you’re struggling to collect enough from the overworld, these alternative methods might help:
Gifts from characters
Certain characters will gift Sticks when they visit the island. If you see Lou hanging around, be sure to talk to him—he’ll hand over a Stick as a small gift.
Similarly, Poron and Corune have a chance of gifting five Sticks when opening their Time Capsules or Corune Capsules. These gifts aren’t guaranteed to contain Sticks every time, but it’s worth checking whenever they visit.
Puzzle rooms
You can also find Sticks inside certain puzzle rooms scattered across the island. If you enjoy solving challenges, keep an eye out for these locations:
- Crumble Rumble
- Thermal Throwdown
- Flooded Fulcrum
- Lightning Lockout
Exploring these rooms can be a fun way to gather extra materials while testing your puzzle-solving skills.
Fishing for Sticks
Believe it or not, you can fish for Sticks! Some fish occasionally reward you with a Stick when caught, but the best option is Clamfish, which always drop a Stick unless they give a music disc instead.
There are multiple types of Clamfish, including:
- Coastal Clamfish
- Bog Clamfish
- Briny Clamfish
- Cavern Clamfish
- Magma Clamfish
Of these, Bog Clamfish are the best for farming Sticks. You can catch them quickly and at any time of day. If you’re looking to stock up on Sticks through fishing, try casting your line near the Witch’s Hut for the best results.
Crane Craze mini-game
The Crane Craze mini-game can also reward a Stick as a possible prize. If you enjoy playing mini-games and have some extra time, this can be another way to boost your supply.
How to use Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Now that you’ve collected a bunch of Sticks, what can you do with them?
One of the most common uses is crafting. Sticks are required for various crafting recipes, from decorations to essential tools.
Crafting recipes
|Item
|Tags
|Rarity
|Materials needed
|Art Supplies
|Creative, Dreamy, Stars
|Rare
|5 Stick, 10 Paper, 3 Rubber, 1 Star
|Blue Cloud Tree
|Wood, Cloud
|Rare
|25 Stick, 25 Candy Cloud, 5 Blue Dye
|Clothing Stand
|Box
|Common
|5 Stick
|Crystal Sensor
|No Tag
|Legendary
|3 Stick, 3 Magnet
|Dango
|Imagination, Mochi
|Common
|1 Stick, 3 Mochi
|Fishing Rod
|No Tag
|Legendary
|10 Stick, 3 Thread, 1 Gizmo
|Golden Stick
|Decorative
|Rare
|99 Stick
|Lamb Plush
|Wood, Cloud
|Rare
|1 Stick, 1 Basic Plush
|Net
|No Tag
|Legendary
|10 Stick, 3 Thread, 1 Light Stone
|Pink Cloud Tree
|Wood, Cloud
|Rare
|25 Stick, 25 Candy Cloud, 5 Pink Dye
|Woodblock
|Wood
|Uncommon
|5 Stick
Quests that require Sticks
|Quest
|Usage
|Keroppi’s Daily Quests
|Fulfilling daily requests
|Open the Nature Preserve
|Crafting a Net
|Home Sweet Home: Part 2
|Task completion
|Plush Presents
|Crafting a Lamb Plush
In multiplayer mode, Sticks are also needed for a Friendship Task at Level 4. If you’re playing with friends, it’s always a good idea to keep some Sticks in your inventory just in case.
Published: Jan 31, 2025