Player finding a stick in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

How to get Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Everything you need to know to find Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 06:27 am

Sticks are one of the most useful materials in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. You’ll need them for everything from building a Fishing Rod to making a Pink Cloud Tree, and thankfully, they aren’t too hard to find. Learn everything you need to know about Sticks here!

Table of contents

Where to find Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Player standing by a stick on the beach in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Check around trees! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to collect Sticks is to search the environment, particularly at the base of trees. If you’re roaming around and spot a tree, it’s always worth checking nearby to see if any Sticks are scattered on the ground.

There are two main locations where Sticks respawn daily:

LocationDaily Stick limitBest bpots to search
Seaside Resort15 SticksAround trees and open areas
Gemstone Mountain15 SticksSouth of Gemstone Town

Since both areas offer a daily total of 30 Sticks, collecting from these spots alone will provide a solid supply over time. Another way to gather Sticks is by crafting them from Worm Tails. This can be a useful backup option if you’re short on Sticks and have extra Worm Tails lying around.

Other ways to get Sticks

Fishing in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Get fish and sticks! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, you can find Sticks in more unusual ways. If you’re struggling to collect enough from the overworld, these alternative methods might help:

Gifts from characters

Certain characters will gift Sticks when they visit the island. If you see Lou hanging around, be sure to talk to him—he’ll hand over a Stick as a small gift.

Similarly, Poron and Corune have a chance of gifting five Sticks when opening their Time Capsules or Corune Capsules. These gifts aren’t guaranteed to contain Sticks every time, but it’s worth checking whenever they visit.

Puzzle rooms

You can also find Sticks inside certain puzzle rooms scattered across the island. If you enjoy solving challenges, keep an eye out for these locations:

  • Crumble Rumble
  • Thermal Throwdown
  • Flooded Fulcrum
  • Lightning Lockout

Exploring these rooms can be a fun way to gather extra materials while testing your puzzle-solving skills.

Fishing for Sticks

Believe it or not, you can fish for Sticks! Some fish occasionally reward you with a Stick when caught, but the best option is Clamfish, which always drop a Stick unless they give a music disc instead.

There are multiple types of Clamfish, including:

  • Coastal Clamfish
  • Bog Clamfish
  • Briny Clamfish
  • Cavern Clamfish
  • Magma Clamfish

Of these, Bog Clamfish are the best for farming Sticks. You can catch them quickly and at any time of day. If you’re looking to stock up on Sticks through fishing, try casting your line near the Witch’s Hut for the best results.

Crane Craze mini-game

The Crane Craze mini-game can also reward a Stick as a possible prize. If you enjoy playing mini-games and have some extra time, this can be another way to boost your supply.

How to use Sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Crafting a net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Perfect for catching bugs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve collected a bunch of Sticks, what can you do with them?

One of the most common uses is crafting. Sticks are required for various crafting recipes, from decorations to essential tools.

Crafting recipes

ItemTagsRarityMaterials needed
Art SuppliesCreative, Dreamy, StarsRare5 Stick, 10 Paper, 3 Rubber, 1 Star
Blue Cloud TreeWood, CloudRare25 Stick, 25 Candy Cloud, 5 Blue Dye
Clothing StandBoxCommon5 Stick
Crystal SensorNo TagLegendary3 Stick, 3 Magnet
DangoImagination, MochiCommon1 Stick, 3 Mochi
Fishing RodNo TagLegendary10 Stick, 3 Thread, 1 Gizmo
Golden StickDecorativeRare99 Stick
Lamb PlushWood, CloudRare1 Stick, 1 Basic Plush
NetNo TagLegendary10 Stick, 3 Thread, 1 Light Stone
Pink Cloud TreeWood, CloudRare25 Stick, 25 Candy Cloud, 5 Pink Dye
WoodblockWoodUncommon5 Stick

Quests that require Sticks

QuestUsage
Keroppi’s Daily QuestsFulfilling daily requests
Open the Nature PreserveCrafting a Net
Home Sweet Home: Part 2Task completion
Plush Presents Crafting a Lamb Plush

In multiplayer mode, Sticks are also needed for a Friendship Task at Level 4. If you’re playing with friends, it’s always a good idea to keep some Sticks in your inventory just in case.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton has been a freelancer for over 7 years, and has experience working as a writer in just about every industry. They are an advocate for accessibility and diversity in gaming, and a huge supporter of indie game teams. Whether they're running around in Disney Dreamlight Valley, scoping out the unnerving waters of Dredge, or building a new park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, it's safe to say that they have varied preferences in games. You're sure to see a lot of different genres from this writer, but they strive to give the best information possible in all of their guides while being distracted by their two cats.
twitter