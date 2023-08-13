Remnant 2: How to Get to the Eon Vault – Explained

The Eon Vault is a blasted expanse of unwelcoming alien desert in Remnant 2, yet lots of people are looking to go there. Rewards and riches are what draw people to the Eon Vault, but getting there can be tricky.

How to get to the Eon Vault

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Eon Vault, you will need to get through the first section of the N’Erud world, then have Eon Vault appear as your randomly generated second area. Remnant 2 is a very random game, so it’s difficult to know which area might come your way, Eon Vault or Timeless Horizon.

Depending on your first area, you will need to look for a dungeon called Putrid Domain or the Hatchery. Finishing these will get you to the second area, and you can find out if you got Eon Vault or not. Just fight your way through the dungeon, and when you exit on the other side, you will discover the next area waiting for you.

What to do if you can’t find Eon Vault

If you get through the Putrid Domain or the Hatchery and you end up on the Timeless Horizon, then you will want to think about rerolling your world. It’s not a good idea to reroll your entire campaign, so finish your current iteration of N’Erud as quickly as you can, and this will open it up in Adventure Mode.

Adventure Mode allows you to pick a single area and reroll it. Then you can dive in and find any items, farm scrap, kill bosses and then bring all those goodies to your main game. You can switch to Adventure Mode by visiting the World Stone at Ward 13. It might take a couple of rolls to get what you want, but just keep tracking down the Hatchery or the Putrid Domain, finish it, then see what is on the other side.

What you will find on Eon Vault

There is an incredible amount of things to see and do on the Eon Vault once you learn to survive there. The Dormant N’Erudian Facility is a challenging dungeon that can spawn there but is well worth finishing to grab the loot and secrets that it contains. The Void Vessel Facility is another dungeon, although be careful there as it contains a terrifying and unstoppable alien threat.

Players who are searching for the Soul Sparks will also be able to find them there, while you can also find the best ring in the game, the Feedback Loop, as a random drop in one of the dungeons. This will let loose a blast of Shock damage anytime you make a perfect dodge, and it is ideal for stopping you from being swarmed with mobs.

The much sought-after Engineer Class can be found here, although it is quite difficult to get. With luck, you’ll also find the Navigator’s Helm, which can be found at the Extraction Hub. In short, there is a lot of stuff for you to do in this area, so make sure you explore it fully to take full advantage of your time there.

