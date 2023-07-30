Remnant 2: How to get and use the Navigator Helm on N’Erud

The world of Remnant 2 is made up of tiny tragedies, and the Navigator seems to fall neatly into that category. If you are looking for the Navigator Helm, then luck will need to be on your side, as the random nature of Remnant 2 can be cruel.

How to get the Navigator Helm

To get the Navigator Helm, players will need to visit the Extraction Hub on N’Erud and kill the Navigator Zombie. Doing so will instantly drop the helm into your inventory. Finding the Extraction Hub is largely a matter of luck, however.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remnant 2 is a highly randomized game. The Extraction Hub is a massive industrial complex that contains three massive hydraulics that slams into the ground. If you explore N’Erud and don’t find it, then you can reroll the world in Adventure Mode after you complete it in story mode. That will give you the chance to have it appear in your world.

Check all three of the massive pistons, and you will notice one of them has a hole in the ground beneath it. Run and slide under the piston and make it to the hole before it comes smashing down. You should make sure to grab the checkpoint at the Extraction Hub, just in case something goes wrong.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you drop down into the hole, you will find a Blasting Cap Ring. This will increase your explosive damage by 10% when equipped. There are a host of shuffling zombies down there, so take them all out until you get the Navigator Zombie, and the helm will then drop for you. There is a door in the back of the area you can open to make your way back out.

How to use the Navigator Helm

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Navigator Helm needs to be used at the Navigation Room that will spawn as part of Titan’s Reach. It is entirely possible for the Extraction Hub and Titan’s Reach to spawn alone on your instance of N’Erud, so it may be necessary to reroll the game to get them both. You do not need them to spawn together for this to work, and you can bring a Helm from Adventure Mode into your standard game version of Titan’s Reach without issue.

The Navigator Room should hold the Plasma Cutter weapon and possibly a ring, although this ring spawning, and what it is, is random.

The Navigation Helm Lore

The lore of the Navigation Helm is interesting, giving insight into just how advanced the Dryzr were. The Navigators work in teams to move the entire planet of N’Erud, and the Helms allow them to communicate directly with the planet.

The entire thing was orchestrated by the Astropaths, who would determine the course the planet would take, and the Custodian, who oversaw everything and was ultimately responsible for the safety of the entire planet and population of N’Erud. Ultimately, the pilots who wore the Helms were tools in the hands of more powerful beings, acting as conduits between the planet and those powerful enough to make decisions.

Plasma Cutter Stats

The Plasma Cutter is a solid weapon that will have the Head Sink intrinsic mod. The Heat Sink forces open the Plasma Cutter’s heat vents, dispersing all heat. While active, the weapon will generate 50% less heat, and the damage cap is increased to 3x Damage. This will overheat automatically when deactivated.

Damage – 7

RPS – 13

Magazine – 100

Accuracy – Very High

Ideal Range – 17 meters

Falloff Range – 30 meters

Max Ammo – 400

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – 75%

Stagger Modifier – -20%

Lore: “With only two notable exceptions, the Custodian has always served the Drzyr willingly, even helping us design the means of its own destruction. It was never naive in this, but a willing partner. I have had many years to consider the parallels between our dismantling of the Custodian and what our Creator has done to the Drzyr.”

About the author