Best ways to farm Scrap quickly in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, you can craft a variety of weapons and mods or purchase consumables from the various vendors in Ward 13. But don’t be naïve in thinking you’ll be given these items for free. You’ll need to pony up enough Scrap, one of Remnant 2’s in-game currencies, to buy these items instead.

Here’s how you can get Scrap quickly in Remnant 2.

What is Scrap in Remnant 2?

Scrap is a type of currency in the many worlds of Remnant 2, and it can be exchanged for weapons, consumables, and mods at Ward 13. These items are incredibly useful throughout your playthrough, allowing you to grow stronger and take on the numerous bosses you’ll encounter. To see how much Scrap you have, you can open your inventory and look at the top right corner. The number next to the hexagon icon shows how much Scrap you have.

There are other types of currency in Remnant 2, including Relic Dust, Lumenite Crystals, and specific crafting materials dropped by bosses. Scrap is the most common currency, however, and you’ll find that most items in Ward 13 require Scrap to purchase.

Rigs will upgrade your weapons at Ward 13, but only if you have enough Scrap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Scrap in Remnant 2

There are a number of ways you can go about obtaining Scrap in Remnant 2.

Killing enemies

Opening chests

Defeating bosses

Finding Scrap scattered around the map

Destroying environmental objects, like vases or bookshelves

Selling items at Ward 13

If you defeat bosses like Kaeula’s Shadow in Yaesha or the Bloat King in Losomn, you’ll earn yourself 500 Scrap. In Remnant 2‘s campaign mode, you can only beat these bosses once per run and some of them can be very difficult and time-consuming, so it’s not a particularly efficient means of collecting Scrap. Luckily for players who need Scrap and need it fast, some of the methods listed above do offer a means of quickly collecting the cash.

The best ways to get Scrap quickly

If you want to get your hands on Scrap quickly so you can better take on the boss standing in your way, the best method for collecting Scrap in Remnant 2 is to load into areas full of random items and enemies and start shooting. The palace halls of Losomn or the temples of Yaesha are perfect for this; they offer small areas often full of enemies and random objects to destroy. And if you run out of enemies, simply touch a World Stone to reset the area.

Have extra bandages you don’t need? Sell it to one of the vendors in Ward 13 for extra Scrap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another quick means of obtaining Scrap is to sell items you don’t need at Ward 13. As you journey throughout the worlds of Losomn, Yaesha, and N’Erud, you’ll pick up a ton of items that you might not even know you have. Simply head over to one of Ward 13’s vendors, like Cass or Dr. Norah, and select the Sell tab. There, you’ll be able to offload any items you don’t need for a couple hundred Scrap or so.

