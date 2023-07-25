How to get Relic Dust and Relic Fragments in Remnant 2

Relics in Remnant 2 are a crucial part of any build, which can be further enhanced by using Relic Fragments.

Throughout your playthrough of Remnant 2, you will encounter a variety of enemies, puzzles, and challenges, with Relics attainable to further your build and provide a boost in the toughest of challenges—including the valuable tool of healing your character.

Relics can be enhanced further, however, with the use of Relic Fragments, adding further buffs to your build, while Relic Dust is a crucial crafting component you will need on your travels.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get both of these important materials.

How to get Relic Dust in Remnant 2

Players should come along Relic Dust naturally in Remnant 2, as this crafting material can be found almost anywhere.

More Relic Dust can be found by exploring secret locations and completing missions but, in truth, you should quickly find yourself establishing a stable supply of Relic Dust without too many issues.

Relic Dust can be used to purchase powerful Mutators for your weapons or to purchase higher-value Relic Fragments.

Related: All Remnant 2 Traits, effects, and where to get them

How to get Relic Fragments in Remnant 2

Relic Fragments can be equipped to a Relic to provide an array of passive buffs, with each Relic having three fragment slots that players can use to further enhance their build.

Relic Fragments can be found by defeating bosses, powerful enemies, or opening chests, though they can also be crafted in Ward 13 if you have the necessary resources.

While Relic Fragments cannot be upgraded, you can find more powerful versions in the world. Thankfully, these will be automatically equipped in place of the old version—meaning you won’t have to fiddle about in your inventory.

When a Relic Fragment is replaced by a better version, it will be converted into Relic Dust.

About the author