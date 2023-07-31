How many worlds are in Remnant 2?

In Remnant 2, you’ll be doing quite a bit of sightseeing. Throughout your journey, you’ll need to travel to different worlds, taking on their most powerful creatures, and collecting shards to help the Labyrinth’s Sentinel. But just how many worlds will you have to travel to in Remnant 2?

Here are all the worlds you’ll need to visit in Remnant 2. But tread carefully, Traveler; there are spoilers below.

All the different worlds in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, there are a total of five worlds, including the Labyrinth. This number is also not counting Ward 13, the homebase on Earth that you will always be able to return to. All of the worlds in Remnant 2 are as follows:

Losomn

N’Erud

Yaesha

Labyrinth

Root Earth

The first world you’ll visit after reaching Ward 13 will be randomized, but it will always be one of the following three: Losomn, N’Erud, or Yaesha. In my first playthrough, for example, I started out in Yaesha. When I booted up a new character, I kicked off my journey in Losomn. After you complete the first world and have killed its main boss, you’ll be transported to the Labyrinth, where you’ll find Clementine and the Sentinel. From the Labyrinth, you’ll gain access to the other two worlds.

There are five worlds you can freely travel between once you’ve unlocked them in Remnant 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Remnant 2 isn’t exactly an open-world game, you’ll be able to freely travel between worlds via World Stones once you’ve unlocked them. All you’ll need to do is find a World Stone and select one of the worlds that you’ve previously visited, as shown in the image above. So if you forgot to complete a puzzle on Yaesha—like the Cathedral of Omens, for example—you’ll be able to return to that world and solve the puzzle to unlock its rewards without messing up progress on another world.

Once you’ve collected all three shards from Losomn, Yaesha, and N’Erud, you’ll be able to travel to Root Earth, the final world of the game.

