Remnant 2’s ‘most expansive’—and final—DLC hits digital shelves this fall alongside free mode

The third of Remnant 2’s promised DLCs finally has a name and a release date—and it’s just around the corner.

Recommended Videos

Developer Gunfire Games unveiled the DLC, titled The Dark Horizon, in a new announcement today. The Dark Horizon will wrap up Remnant 2′s trio of DLCs initially promised with the game’s announcement, and it’s taking place in the final region of the game: N’Erud.

Not only are we celebrating the 1-year anniversary of #Remnant2 today, but we’re also excited to announce that our third DLC, The Dark Horizon, is coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation this September! ♦️



📜 > https://t.co/yhQiGNsToX pic.twitter.com/ZDE46F2wVa — Remnant 2 – Europe (@Remnant_Game_EU) July 25, 2024

Although Gunfire remained tight-lipped on exactly what storyline players can expect from the DLC, the developer gave a brief teaser for what’s on the horizon (no pun intended): “Players will return to the necropolis world of N’Erud only to discover that a bizarre phenomenon has taken hold,” Gunfire wrote. “Stay tuned for more information and reveals as we get closer to the launch of The Dark Horizon!”

Like the game’s previous two DLCs, The Forgotten Kingdom and The Awakened King, The Dark Horizon will introduce new weapons, armor, and items to release alongside the DLC. With these new additions, players will have more on offer to create new builds and playstyles for themselves.

Gunfire described this DLC as “the most expansive DLC” for Remnant 2 yet. Unlike Remnant 2’s previous DLCs, The Dark Horizon will bring more than just story content and additional collectibles. It’s also introducing a “brand-new game mode” free for all players, as well as a new progression system. What exactly these are, however, remains to be seen.

The Dark Horizon is slated to release in September this year. Gunfire will likely reveal the exact date alongside more information as to what players can expect soon, considering we’re rapidly approaching its release month.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy