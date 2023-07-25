Remnant 2 is a third-person shooter RPG that can be played solo or in co-op with up to two other friends, and it offers a lot of exciting build-crafting, different abilities, weapons that can be modded, and fun abilities for each class archetype.

Many RPGs these days are open world, allowing players the freedom to explore where they want and when they want to. Gamers looking to hop into Remnant 2 are likely curious as to whether or not Remnant 2 is an open world game.

Here are all the details about Remnant 2’s world, if it’s an open one, and how the game is presented and played.

Is Remnant 2 open world?

Fans of open world games might need to look elsewhere. Image by Dot Esports

Remnant 2 is not a completely open world game. In fact, each player’s playthrough may be completely different from one another. The world functions very similarly to how it did in the original game, Remnant: From the Ashes.

In Remnant 2, worlds and levels are procedurally generated so nothing is ever exactly the same. The player will be thrown into different locations in a seemingly random order as they make their way through the campaign. Players must explore the map, enter dungeons, and defeat bosses to progress through the story.

Different world maps vary in size and content, but in general, they feature mobs of enemies that will respawn when you interact with a world stone. Think of it like resting at a bonfire in a Dark Souls game.

Either way, it’s extremely beneficial to explore each region the game teleports you to, clear out dungeons, search for things like chests containing loot, and interact with NPCs to get some cool gear as well.

Once you interact with certain world stone checkpoints, you can then use world stones to teleport between them, re-visit areas, or return back to Ward 13, which is the home base of operations for your character in the RPG.

So, while Remnant 2 isn’t a traditional open world game, it still gives players some freedom to explore and re-explore areas, come back to certain locations once you’ve progressed further in the game, and play at your own pace while making your way through the storyline.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

