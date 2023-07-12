How to use Smudge Sticks in Phasmophobia

Out of all of the usable items in Phasmophobia, the Smudge Sticks are perhaps one of the more beneficial to players in their ghost-hunting excursions. Smudge Sticks look like a roll of paper towels, but are actually wrapped with herbs and other ingredients.

In real life, these items are meant to be a source of healing. However, in Phasmophobia, they are used to ward off ghosts and stop them from attacking you. In order for them to work, players need to set them ablaze with a lighter and will be active until they burn out. They have saved me from certain death numerous times, so they’re always a solid item I like to have in my inventory in case of emergencies.

Here’s exactly how Smudge Sticks work in Phasmophobia and what you’ll need to do with them to ward off those pesky ghosts.

Using Smudge Sticks in Phasmophobia

Smudge Sticks require two slots in your inventory, plus you’ll need a lighter in order to use them properly. You can carry up to four Smudge Sticks for each investigation in Phasmophobia.

To light a Smudge Stick, you need to switch one to your hand and then press the “Use” key to light them with your lighter. If you don’t have a lighter, nothing will happen. Using the lighter on the stick will make it burn and take effect.

The Smudge Stick burns out quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When lit, Smudge Sticks prevent a ghost from starting a hunt for 90 seconds and won’t allow a ghost to begin hunting you personally for up to 12 seconds. For this mechanic to work properly, you or a teammate needs to be near a ghost to begin with.

The Smudge Sticks’ effects are lessened against Demons. If you’re near a demon with the lit stick, they won’t be able to start a hunt for 60 seconds. There is a downside, however: Ghost Activity will increase after you have lit a Smudge Stick, so be prepared for ghosts to twist the environment for a brief time.

Related: How to use Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia

You need to be within six meters of a ghost for the Smudge Stick’s effect to work. One important thing to remember with Smudge Sticks is that the player who lit the Smudge Stick does not need to be near a ghost for the effects to work. A player can light a stick while their teammate is near a ghost and the effect will still occur.

You need to be quick with your actions during a Smudge Stick’s burning period as it burns fairly quickly. Either make your escape from a ghost or plan your next move carefully.

About the author