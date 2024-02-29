Category:
How to make MrBeast in Infinite Craft

The creator of safe Squid Game.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 10:43 am
MrBeast in Infinite Craft surrounded by other ingredients
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft lets you make celebrities, including famous YouTubers like MrBeast. Making MrBeast in Infinite Craft isn’t particularly difficult, but it still takes a bit of effort. Here’s how you can make one of the most well-known YouTubers in Infinite Craft.

MrBeast recipe in Infinite Craft

Youtube recipe Infinite Craft
Internet and a Baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make MrBeast in Infinite Craft, combine YouTuber and Squid Game. But before you can make MrBeast, you need to create YouTube first. Here’s how:

YouTube

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Fire=Steam
Steam+Fire=Engine
Engine+Steam=Train
Engine+Engine=Rocket
TrainRocket=Bullet Train
Rocket+Rocket=Satellite
Bullet Train+Satellite=Internet
Fire+Earth=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone
Stone+Steam=Geysir
Geysir+Internet=YouTube

MrBeast

Mr Beast recipe in Infinite Craft
Squid Game and YouTuber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have YouTube, you can continue making MrBeast. To make him, you need Squid Game. Here’s how to make Squid Game, and ultimately MrBeast.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Water+Water=Lake
Mountain+Lake=Fjord
Fjord+Water=Whale
EarthWind=Dust
Whale+Dust=Sperm
Sperm+Dust=Baby
Baby+YouTube=YouTuber
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Smoke+Smoke=Cloud
Fire+Cloud=Lightning
Lake+Lake=Ocean
Ocean+Lightning=Squid
Squid+Internet=Squid Game
YouTuber+Squid Game=MrBeast

Fun MrBeast combinations in Infinite Craft

Here are a few fun combinations you can get in Infinite Craft using MrBeast as one of the ingredients.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
MrBeast+Duck=Duckbeast
MrBeast+Steel=Ironman
MrBeast+Car=Lamborghini
MrBeast+Soccer=Ronaldo
MrBeastYouTube=Money
MrBeast+Farm=Mrbeast Gaming
MrBeast+Moon=Moonbeast
Category:
