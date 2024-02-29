How to make MrBeast in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft lets you make celebrities, including famous YouTubers like MrBeast. Making MrBeast in Infinite Craft isn’t particularly difficult, but it still takes a bit of effort. Here’s how you can make one of the most well-known YouTubers in Infinite Craft.

MrBeast recipe in Infinite Craft

Internet and a Baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make MrBeast in Infinite Craft, combine YouTuber and Squid Game. But before you can make MrBeast, you need to create YouTube first. Here’s how:

YouTube

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Engine + Steam = Train Engine + Engine = Rocket Train + Rocket = Bullet Train Rocket + Rocket = Satellite Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet Fire + Earth = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Steam = Geysir Geysir + Internet = YouTube

MrBeast

Squid Game and YouTuber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have YouTube, you can continue making MrBeast. To make him, you need Squid Game. Here’s how to make Squid Game, and ultimately MrBeast.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Earth = Mountain Water + Water = Lake Mountain + Lake = Fjord Fjord + Water = Whale Earth + Wind = Dust Whale + Dust = Sperm Sperm + Dust = Baby Baby + YouTube = YouTuber Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Smoke = Cloud Fire + Cloud = Lightning Lake + Lake = Ocean Ocean + Lightning = Squid Squid + Internet = Squid Game YouTuber + Squid Game = MrBeast

Fun MrBeast combinations in Infinite Craft

