How to make MrBeast in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft lets you make celebrities, including famous YouTubers like MrBeast. Making MrBeast in Infinite Craft isn’t particularly difficult, but it still takes a bit of effort. Here’s how you can make one of the most well-known YouTubers in Infinite Craft.
MrBeast recipe in Infinite Craft
To make MrBeast in Infinite Craft, combine YouTuber and Squid Game. But before you can make MrBeast, you need to create YouTube first. Here’s how:
YouTube
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Steam
|Steam
|+
|Fire
|=
|Engine
|Engine
|+
|Steam
|=
|Train
|Engine
|+
|Engine
|=
|Rocket
|Train
|+
|Rocket
|=
|Bullet Train
|Rocket
|+
|Rocket
|=
|Satellite
|Bullet Train
|+
|Satellite
|=
|Internet
|Fire
|+
|Earth
|=
|Lava
|Lava
|+
|Water
|=
|Stone
|Stone
|+
|Steam
|=
|Geysir
|Geysir
|+
|Internet
|=
|YouTube
MrBeast
Now that you have YouTube, you can continue making MrBeast. To make him, you need Squid Game. Here’s how to make Squid Game, and ultimately MrBeast.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Mountain
|+
|Lake
|=
|Fjord
|Fjord
|+
|Water
|=
|Whale
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Whale
|+
|Dust
|=
|Sperm
|Sperm
|+
|Dust
|=
|Baby
|Baby
|+
|YouTube
|=
|YouTuber
|Fire
|+
|Wind
|=
|Smoke
|Smoke
|+
|Smoke
|=
|Cloud
|Fire
|+
|Cloud
|=
|Lightning
|Lake
|+
|Lake
|=
|Ocean
|Ocean
|+
|Lightning
|=
|Squid
|Squid
|+
|Internet
|=
|Squid Game
|YouTuber
|+
|Squid Game
|=
|MrBeast
Fun MrBeast combinations in Infinite Craft
Here are a few fun combinations you can get in Infinite Craft using MrBeast as one of the ingredients.