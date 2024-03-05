Category:
How to make Letters in Infinite Craft

It's a lot of work, but the satisfaction is unmatched.
Letters in Infinite Craft.
The Alphabet is arguably mankind’s biggest achievement, and like pretty much everything else, you can recreate it in Infinite Craft.

Throughout history, there have been dozens, if not hundreds, of different Alphabets, but the one we use daily was invented by the Phoenicians. This Ancient country occupied lands and developed cities around the Mediterranean Sea, like Tripoli, Algiers, and Carthage. However, their country itself lied in the modern-day Middle East, more specifically Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine. Fortunately, besides setting up colonies, they also invented the Alphabet.

Everything’s craftable in Infinite Craft, though, I must admit—nothing took me as much time as Letters in the Alphabet. Here’s how you can do it yourself.

Letters recipes in Infinite Craft

To create each Letter in Alphabet, combine Letter with numerals. To get A, for example, mix Letter with 1st, and so on to complete the Alphabet. Let’s first learn how to get a Letter itself.

Letter recipe in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Fire+Planet=Sun
Sun+Sun=Sunflower
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Smoke+Sunflower=Smoke Signal
Smoke Signal+Wind=Message
Message+Message=Letter

With that under your belt, you can proceed to making 1st. Here’s the lengthy road to this discovery.

1st recipe in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Plant=Tree
Tree+Water=River
Earth+River=Delta
River+Tree=Paper
Paper+Paper=Book
Book+Delta=Alphabet
Alphabet+Book=Dictionary
Alphabet+Dictionary=Language
Language+Water=Spit
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Planet+Planet=Star
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Dandelion+Tree=Wish
Tree+Wish=Money
Monet+Star=Fame
Dust+Dust=Sand
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Plant+Smoke=Incense
Incense+Sand=Snake
Dictionary+Snake=Anagram
Anagram+Fame=Name
Name+Spit=Surname
Surname+1=1st

With Letter and 1st in your arsenal, you can create the entire Alphabet. To do that, combine numerals on top of each other all the way to 25th. Then, add each numeral on top of a Letter, and you receive a specific Letter from the Alphabet, with a few exceptions. Here’s how you can make Letters in the Alphabet.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Letter+1st=A
Letter+2nd=B
Letter+3rd=C
Letter+4th=D
Letter+5th=E
Letter+6th=F
Letter+7th=G
Letter+8th=H
Letter+9th=I
A+10th=J
Letter+11th=K
J+K=L
Letter+13th=M
L+M=N
D+Opposite=O
Letter+16th=P
Letter+17th=Q
Letter+18th=R
Letter+19th=S
Letter+20th=T
Letter+21st=U
Letter+22nd=V
Letter+23rd=W
Letter+24th=X
Letter+25th=Y
X+Y=Z

And there you have it. If you follow these steps, you will complete the whole Alphabet by having each Letter in your Infinite Craft discoveries.

Letters recipes in Infinite Craft.
Once you have Letter and all the numbers, it’s a piece of cake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With these discoveries, you can craft new things in Infinite Craft. The game has endless possibilities, so maybe you’ll come across a First Discovery.  

