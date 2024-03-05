How to make Letters in Infinite Craft

The Alphabet is arguably mankind’s biggest achievement, and like pretty much everything else, you can recreate it in Infinite Craft.

Throughout history, there have been dozens, if not hundreds, of different Alphabets, but the one we use daily was invented by the Phoenicians. This Ancient country occupied lands and developed cities around the Mediterranean Sea, like Tripoli, Algiers, and Carthage. However, their country itself lied in the modern-day Middle East, more specifically Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine. Fortunately, besides setting up colonies, they also invented the Alphabet.

Everything’s craftable in Infinite Craft, though, I must admit—nothing took me as much time as Letters in the Alphabet. Here’s how you can do it yourself.

Letters recipes in Infinite Craft

To create each Letter in Alphabet, combine Letter with numerals. To get A, for example, mix Letter with 1st, and so on to complete the Alphabet. Let’s first learn how to get a Letter itself.

Letter recipe in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Fire + Planet = Sun Sun + Sun = Sunflower Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal Smoke Signal + Wind = Message Message + Message = Letter

With that under your belt, you can proceed to making 1st. Here’s the lengthy road to this discovery.

1st recipe in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Water = River Earth + River = Delta River + Tree = Paper Paper + Paper = Book Book + Delta = Alphabet Alphabet + Book = Dictionary Alphabet + Dictionary = Language Language + Water = Spit Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Planet = Star Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Tree = Wish Tree + Wish = Money Monet + Star = Fame Dust + Dust = Sand Fire + Wind = Smoke Plant + Smoke = Incense Incense + Sand = Snake Dictionary + Snake = Anagram Anagram + Fame = Name Name + Spit = Surname Surname + 1 = 1st

With Letter and 1st in your arsenal, you can create the entire Alphabet. To do that, combine numerals on top of each other all the way to 25th. Then, add each numeral on top of a Letter, and you receive a specific Letter from the Alphabet, with a few exceptions. Here’s how you can make Letters in the Alphabet.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Letter + 1st = A Letter + 2nd = B Letter + 3rd = C Letter + 4th = D Letter + 5th = E Letter + 6th = F Letter + 7th = G Letter + 8th = H Letter + 9th = I A + 10th = J Letter + 11th = K J + K = L Letter + 13th = M L + M = N D + Opposite = O Letter + 16th = P Letter + 17th = Q Letter + 18th = R Letter + 19th = S Letter + 20th = T Letter + 21st = U Letter + 22nd = V Letter + 23rd = W Letter + 24th = X Letter + 25th = Y X + Y = Z

And there you have it. If you follow these steps, you will complete the whole Alphabet by having each Letter in your Infinite Craft discoveries.

Once you have Letter and all the numbers, it’s a piece of cake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With these discoveries, you can craft new things in Infinite Craft. The game has endless possibilities, so maybe you’ll come across a First Discovery.