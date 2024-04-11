Category:
How to favorite items in Terraria

Make sure you don't lose the items that keep you adventuring smoothly.
Apr 11, 2024
An image of Terraria inventory
Image via Flickr by Reece Bennett

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a ton of items cluttering up your Terraria inventory and you’re constantly scrolling through trying to find that one specific weapon or accessory. It can be frustrating, time consuming, and let’s be honest, a bit of a buzzkill when you’re in the middle of an adventure.

Well, here’s some good news. Terraria‘s favoriting feature is a handy tool that can make your life a whole lot easier. By allowing you to mark your items as favorites, you can keep them easily accessible and save yourself valuable time. It’s a small change that can help you stay organized during the fun parts of Terraria. In this guide, we’ll dive into how to favorite items on various platforms.

How to favorite items in Terraria

Fortunately, it’s not that hard to favorite items in Terraria. Just press a few buttons and your go-to gear is ready for action.

PC

If you’re playing Terraria on PC, favoriting items is a breeze. Here’s how to do it: 

  • Press the Esc key to open your inventory.
  • Hover your mouse cursor over the item you want to favorite in your inventory. 
  • Press the Alt key on your keyboard and left-click on the item you want to favorite.
  • A small border will appear around the item, indicating that it’s now a favorite.

Console (Xbox, PlayStation)

  • Open your inventory and highlight the item you want to assign to a hotkey.
  • Press and hold the corresponding button on your controller (D-pad up, down, left, or right).
  • The item will now be assigned to that hotkey.

To quickly use an item assigned to a hotkey: 

  • Press the corresponding hotkey button on your controller.
  • Your character will automatically switch to that item, allowing you to use it instantly.

What items should you favorite?

The best items to favorite will depend on your playstyle and the stage of the game you’re in. However, some items that are commonly favorited due to their importance.

Weapons

Your top-notch swords, bows, or guns that you’ve likely spent ages upgrading—these are your bread and butter for survival and boss battles.

Tools

That super-efficient pickaxe and the axe that chops down trees in one fell swoop—these are your lifeline for resource gathering. Favoriting them means you won’t be left punching dirt blocks Minecraft-style when you need to dig your way to victory.

Potions

Potions are life-savers, literally, so those healing and mana potions are a must-favorite. Plus, those buff potions turn you into a Terraria superhero, so make sure they’re favorited to avoid any tragic mix-ups.

Summoning Items and Accessories

Items like the Suspicious Looking Eye or Mechanical Worm, which you need to summon bosses, are often favorited to avoid using them by accident. And those accessories with the perfect modifiers? You’ve worked too hard to get them just right, so favorite them to keep them snug and sound.

Rare Materials

Items like the Lizard Power Cell, Biome Keys, or rare crafting materials that are a pain to gather should be protected in Terraria.

In short, use Favorite for any items you find yourself constantly needing or items that would cause significant inconvenience if lost. The best approach is to regularly review and update your favorited items according to your needs at that time in Terraria.

Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer who has contributed to sites like The Gamer, We Got This Covered, DualShockers and more. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.