All Terraria bosses in order | Terraria boss list

It’s time to take on the bosses in Terraria, but first, you’ll need to know what order to defeat them in to reclaim your power in this sandbox universe. Here is every boss, in the order you summon them in the game.

Terraria bosses in order

Terraria Bestiary. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Re-Logic

Terraria has two sets of bosses. These are divided into the initial world (default difficulty) and hardmode. Hardmode offers two new biomes unique to Terraria and home to corruption that’ll spread across the biomes throughout your endeavor inside the more difficult version.

Bosses can spawn into their designated biomes. These will appear on the minimap with a unique icon designated to each boss. Bosses have their own health bar that you can refer to as you dish out damage to them. Get yourself great weapons before you take the bosses of Terraria on. You should naturally progress, level up, and upgrade your equipment if you stick to this order below.

Here are all Terraria bosses in order of easiest to hardest:

Pre-hardmode Terraria bosses

King Slime : Summoned by killing 150 slimes in a Slime Rain or by using the Slime Crown.

: Summoned by killing 150 slimes in a Slime Rain or by using the Slime Crown. Queen Bee : Summoned by destroying a Larva of the Bee Hives inside the Underground Jungle. Alternatively, use the Abeemination to summon her inside the Jungle biome.

: Summoned by destroying a Larva of the Bee Hives inside the Underground Jungle. Alternatively, use the Abeemination to summon her inside the Jungle biome. Eye of Cthulhu : Summoned by a Suspicious Looking Eye (only at night). Alternatively, this boss can spawn at night if you have over 200 max health or move than 10 defense, with three or more NPCs inside houses.

: Summoned by a Suspicious Looking Eye (only at night). Alternatively, this boss can spawn at night if you have over 200 max health or move than 10 defense, with three or more NPCs inside houses. Eater of Worlds : Summoned after using Worm Food or spawns after every third Shadow Orb breaks.

: Summoned after using Worm Food or spawns after every third Shadow Orb breaks. Brain of Cthulhu : Summoned after using a Bloody Spine or spawns after every third Crimson Heart breaks.

: Summoned after using a Bloody Spine or spawns after every third Crimson Heart breaks. Skeletron : Summoned by speaking to Old Man NPC at the Dungeon and activating his curse (only at night). You can also summon him by killing the Clothier with Clothier Voodoo Doll equipped at night.

: Summoned by speaking to Old Man NPC at the Dungeon and activating his curse (only at night). You can also summon him by killing the Clothier with Clothier Voodoo Doll equipped at night. Wall of Flesh: Summoned by throwing away the Guide Voodoo Doll into a lava pool. This can only be done when the Guide is alive.

Hardmode Terraria bosses

Queen Slime : Summoned by Gelatin Crystals in the Underground Hallows.

: Summoned by Gelatin Crystals in the Underground Hallows. The Destroyer : Summoned by crafting and using the Mechanical Worm at night.

: Summoned by crafting and using the Mechanical Worm at night. The Twins : Summoned with the Mechanical Eye at night.

: Summoned with the Mechanical Eye at night. Skeletron Prime : Summoned by using the Mechanical Skull at night.

: Summoned by using the Mechanical Skull at night. Plantera : Summoned by destroying a Plantera’s Bulb in the Underground Jungle after defeating three mechanical bosses.

: Summoned by destroying a Plantera’s Bulb in the Underground Jungle after defeating three mechanical bosses. Golem : Summoned by the Lihzahrd Power Cell inside the Lihzahrd Altar of the Jungle Temple.

: Summoned by the Lihzahrd Power Cell inside the Lihzahrd Altar of the Jungle Temple. Empress of Light : Summoned by killing a Prismatic Lacewing (Lacewings spawn in at dusk after defeating Plantera).

: Summoned by killing a Prismatic Lacewing (Lacewings spawn in at dusk after defeating Plantera). Lunatic Cultist : Summoned by killing four cultists inside the Dungeon (cultists spawn in after defeating Golem).

: Summoned by killing four cultists inside the Dungeon (cultists spawn in after defeating Golem). Duke Fishron : Summoned by using a Truffle Worm as bait when fishing in the ocean.

: Summoned by using a Truffle Worm as bait when fishing in the ocean. Moon Lord: Summoned upon defeating the four Celestial Pillars of the Lunar Events. Alternatively, use a Celestial Sigil to spawn the final boss of Terraria.

Each boss offers exclusive rewards upon defeating them. Bosses will not respawn on their own unless you summon them. Finally, you must defeat Wall of Flesh to activate hardmode and unlock 10 new bosses. The game will seamlessly transition into hardmode upon defeating the final boss of pre-hardmode.

Bosses can also appear inside events. Their spawn points alter and can respawn multiple times without a clear indication that they are present in your world without referring to the minimap.