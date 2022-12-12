How to change a character’s outfit and appearance in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with so much content that it is quite easy to forget that the Disney game is still in an early access state. While this early state does come with quite a few bugs and issues, it also means that players are constantly treated to massive surprises and additions such as the recent big addition of Dream Styles.

Dream Styles are a new feature that allows players to fully change up the appearance of any Disney character. They are like character skins and can simply feature a dramatic outfit change, as is the case with Merlin’s festive look, or can instead fully alter the appearance of a character, as is the case with Ariel’s human form.

Screengrabs via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

Related: All Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to catch them

This new gameplay feature is a fun way to further customize your experience in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Dream Styles were a rather quiet but impactful update to the Disney game, so players are likely wondering how exactly they can go about altering the appearance of their favorite Disney character.

How to change Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To change up the look of a beloved Disney character, players will need to change their Dream Style. This is a very new feature, which means that only a select few Dream Styles currently exist in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players can swap a character’s Dream Style by navigating to the characters subsection under the collection page. After players have located the list of characters, they will then need to find one that has the small shirt on a hanger icon and then select the appropriate button to open the Dream Styles page. This button is indicated in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Screengrab via Gameloft

There are currently only three Dream Styles that players can equip on three specific Disney characters. But more are sure to arrive in future updates since this is a very new feature that Gameloft has said it intends to build upon. One Dream Style is obtainable through gameplay while the other two are exclusively available on the Festive Star Path.

As more Dream Styles are created and released, it is likely that players will be able to attain new looks for beloved characters in a variety of ways. Based on the gameplay style thus far, new Dream Styles may arrive in future Star Paths, as friendship-level rewards, and through quests.