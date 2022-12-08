All character Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley currently available

The world within Disney Dreamlight Valley is always expanding to include new characters, items, Realms, and gameplay features.

It is still in an early beta state, so Gameloft has continued to implement new Dreamlight Valley features with one of the latest ones being the addition of Dream Styles.

Screengrab via Gameloft

This feature sort of existed in the past due to Ariel changing from her mermaid to her human form. However, this version of Dream Styles was permanent and Disney Dreamlight Valley players had no option to allow Ariel to switch between the two and she thus remained a human for all who unlocked that form.

Now, Gameloft has expanded upon the feature and given control back to players for both Ariel’s Dream Styles and some newly introduced ones.

This feature allows players further customization over their valley as they can now decide how they want beloved characters to look.

What are Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Dream Styles are essentially Disney Dreamlight Valley’s version of character skins. This function can change the outfit or sometimes even the entire appearance of beloved Disney characters, as is the case with Ariel’s Dream Style which allows her to switch between being a human and a mermaid.

Screengrab via Gameloft

This feature was unlocked through a special Wishlist Campaign that Gameloft held. Because Disney Dreamlight Valley reached over 200,000 total wishlists across all gaming platforms, Gameloft implemented this feature.

How to unlock Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Some Dream Styles are unlocked through gameplay, such as Ariel’s human look, while others are purchasable assets, such as Mickey’s festive holiday look. Based on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s usual gameplay, it is also fairly likely other ways to obtain Dream Styles will be added in the future, such as through quests or through leveling up friendships.

Screengrab via Gameloft

How to change Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can change the look of characters who have unlocked Dream Styles at any point in the game. To do so, players will want to head to the characters section under the collection page. Once there, players then need to locate the Disney character whose Dream Style they hope to change and press the appropriate button for their console, which is displayed in the bottom right corner, to choose between the available looks.

All Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The number of available Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley currently amounts to only three. However, more are sure to be added in the future since Gameloft called the current skins “the first ones” and Dream Styles an ongoing feature. Thus, this guide will consistently be updated as more are released.

Ariel

Ariel (normal)

Ariel’s Human Form

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse (normal)

Merry Mickey

Merlin