Does NBA 2K23 have crossplay? Everything on crossplay and cross-platform progression in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is so close to launch, we can smell the leather of the ball.

2K Games is revealing more about the release each day. Last week, the developer showed off the fabulous Dreamer Edition cover featuring J. Cole and presented Kevin Garnett and Tracy McGrady as guest stars in MyCareer. The company also shared some of the top player ratings and even allowed us a preview of the gameplay.

That’s a lot of exciting content, which raises some questions. Can you enjoy all of this content on your platform? Can you share the experience with friends on other platforms? Will you be able to keep progress if you switch platforms? The questions have been asked, and the answers are all here.

Does NBA 2K23 support crossplay?

2K Games has a short and clear response to whether NBA 2K23 will support crossplay: categorically no. NBA 2K23 will not support crossplay of any kind—not even different generations of the same console. If you’re still gaming on a PlayStation 4 and your buddy got their hands on a PlayStation 5, the two of you can’t play NBA 2K23 together.

Does NBA 2K23 allow cross-platform progression?

NBA 2K23 will allow for MyTeam and Shared VC Wallet cross-platform progression within the same family, so PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and Xbox One to Xbox Series X. MyTEAM points, tokens, cards and progress will be carried over from an old-gen version of NBA 2K23 to a current-gen version. The same goes for earned or purchased VC.

Which platforms will NBA 2K23 release on?

NBA 2K23 will be available on all relevant gaming platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

If you purchase the Digital Deluxe, Michael Jordan, or Championship editions of NBA 2K23 on PlayStation or Xbox, you will receive a copy of the game for both the old-gen and the current-gen console. As an example, if you buy NBA 2K23 for the PlayStation 4, you’ll receive a PlayStation 5 copy as well. The same applies for Xbox.

You will have the option to play the old-gen version of the game on current-gen consoles, if you so wish.

We’ve covered the various NBA 2K23 editions and the bonuses they come with in a separate post. For more information on NBA 2K23 accessibility, read the official FAQ.

NBA 2K23’s worldwide launch is on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.