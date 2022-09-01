J. Cole is the cover star of exclusive NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition

2K Games promised fans one final NBA 2K23 cover and dared them to guess who will be on it. Most suggestions were current or former NBA stars, naturally, but 2K had something completely different in mind. The last cover star for this year’s game is hip-hop artist J. Cole, who gets his very own Dreamer Edition.

2K Games teased fans yesterday about an upcoming NBA 2K23 cover reveal. There was next to nothing to go by, which led to intense guesswork from fans of the series attempting to nail the new cover athlete. Pitched names were as varied as reigning NBA Most Improved Player Ja Morant, the face of the league over the last decade LeBron James, and recently deceased legend Bill Russell.

But it turns out 2K was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers. The announcement of the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition with J. Cole gracing the cover was a surprise very few saw coming, but one that most embraced. And it’s not simply because of the cover’s visually impressive esthetics, either. The Dreamer Edition cover also comes with exciting gameplay news.

Introducing @JColeNC as our #NBA2K23 DREAMER Edition Cover Athlete ☁️



Coming this Fall pic.twitter.com/OgtaMV735f — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 1, 2022

J. Cole’s involvement in NBA 2K23 isn’t limited to the game’s packaging. He and fellow Dreamville musicians Elite and Bas will play a major role in the new MyCAREER storyline. A trailer that accompanied the reveal of the Dreamer Edition cover displays that Cole, Elite, and Bas will play a central part in your player’s off-court endeavors.

2K promises to put more emphasis on the off-court development of your character than ever before with music, fashion, and business being key features of the MyCAREER story. It’s now clear why J. Cole was the pick for the role of in-game companion. There are very few men who fit in all these categories and are kind of good at basketball.

The NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition itself isn’t special in any other way than having the J. Cole cover. If you wish to get it anyway, the only place you can do so is GameStop. Accessibility is further hampered by the fact the Dreamer Edition will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

You shouldn’t feel too bad about it, though. There are plenty of other editions you can acquire and we’ve listed them all in our NBA 2K23 editions guide. The game’s official launch is on Sept. 9.