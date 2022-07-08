All NBA 2K23 editions, explained

The latest installment of the iconic basketball sim series, NBA 2K23, is set to be officially released on PC and consoles on Sept. 8, 2022. The next yearly release by 2K and Visual Concepts will bring back all the classic game modes like MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyGM, while also bringing back the Jordan Challenges from the 2K11 release over a decade ago.
Players looking to pick up the latest 2K release can get one of three versions: the base game, the Michael Jordan edition, or the Championship edition. Here’s all the information you need to decide which one’s for you.
NBA 2K23 standard edition – $60
The base game for NBA 2K23 doesn’t come with any additional bonuses unless you pre-order the game before Sept. 8. Here’s the full list of benefits you’ll receive if you pre-order the standard edition:
- 5,000 Virtual Currency
- 5,000 MyTEAM Points
- 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)
- A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type
- A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type
- Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey
- 95-rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card
You can earn these bonuses if you purchase any edition of NBA 2K23.
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition – $100
Named after one of the NBA’s greats, the MJ edition of NBA 2K23 features a plethora of additional rewards and boosts to help you get a head start in either MyTEAM or MyCareer mode.
- 100,000 Virtual Currency
- 10,000 MyTEAM Points
- 10 MyTEAM Tokens
- Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards
- 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive ten at launch plus an Amethyst topper pack, then two per week for six weeks)
- Free Agent Option MyTEAM Pack
- Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card
- Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack
- 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type
- 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type
- Four Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER
- MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve
- Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER
- One two-hour Double XP Coin
NBA 2K23 Championship edition – $150
The Championship edition of NBA 2K23 features all the boosts and features listed above in the Michael Jordan edition, plus:
- A Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart for driving around the Park
- A 10-percent XP boost on MyTEAM and MyCAREER season progression
- A 12-month NBA League Pass subscription
Players who purchase the Championship edition will have a 12-month League Pass code to redeem sent to them. League Pass typically costs $15 per month, so if you’re an NBA fan who’s been thinking of getting League Pass, this is actually a pretty solid deal.