All NBA 2K23 editions, explained

The latest installment of the iconic basketball sim series, NBA 2K23, is set to be officially released on PC and consoles on Sept. 8, 2022. The next yearly release by 2K and Visual Concepts will bring back all the classic game modes like MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyGM, while also bringing back the Jordan Challenges from the 2K11 release over a decade ago.

Players looking to pick up the latest 2K release can get one of three versions: the base game, the Michael Jordan edition, or the Championship edition. Here’s all the information you need to decide which one’s for you.

NBA 2K23 standard edition – $60

The base game for NBA 2K23 doesn’t come with any additional bonuses unless you pre-order the game before Sept. 8. Here’s the full list of benefits you’ll receive if you pre-order the standard edition:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey

95-rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card

You can earn these bonuses if you purchase any edition of NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition – $100

Image via 2K Studios

Named after one of the NBA’s greats, the MJ edition of NBA 2K23 features a plethora of additional rewards and boosts to help you get a head start in either MyTEAM or MyCareer mode.

100,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive ten at launch plus an Amethyst topper pack, then two per week for six weeks)

Free Agent Option MyTEAM Pack

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

Four Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

One two-hour Double XP Coin

NBA 2K23 Championship edition – $150

The Championship edition of NBA 2K23 features all the boosts and features listed above in the Michael Jordan edition, plus:

A Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart for driving around the Park

A 10-percent XP boost on MyTEAM and MyCAREER season progression

A 12-month NBA League Pass subscription

Players who purchase the Championship edition will have a 12-month League Pass code to redeem sent to them. League Pass typically costs $15 per month, so if you’re an NBA fan who’s been thinking of getting League Pass, this is actually a pretty solid deal.