2K Games has released dozens of NBA 2K23 player ratings. We don’t know every single stat of every single player just yet, but what we do know is who the highest-rated players in the game are. Only one of them can be the best NBA 2K23 player, but who is it?

Player ratings in NBA 2K are always widely discussed by players and fans alike. Who will be overrated, who will be underrated, who will be rated just right, and, of course, who will be the best player in the game? We have the answer to the last question.

Who is the highest-rated player in NBA 2K23?

There are five players with the same OVR rating of 96 in NBA 2K23. None of them is the best player in the game, though. That title goes to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is rated one level higher at 97 OVR.

Trailing the Greek Freak are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokić, and Joel Embiid, who are all 96 OVR. Each one of them will probably feel like they deserved to be NBA 2K23’s top dog, but a joint second place is what they get. Durant already voiced his displeasure about not being rated at the maximum of 99.

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

Another player who might have something to say about his rating is Luka Dončić. The Slovenian sensation did not crack the top five with his 95 OVR. Many see him as the future face of the NBA, but the future isn’t now as far as 2K23 is concerned.

Kawhi Leonard is somewhat controversially ranked the eighth-best player in the game with a 94 rating. The two-time NBA champion is a great player obviously, but he’s barely played the last couple of seasons. On the other side of the coin is Jayson Tatum, who led his team to the NBA Finals this year yet is ranked at a lower 93 OVR. Jimmy Butler and Ja Morant, two more players who enjoyed playoff success last season, share Tatum’s rating and complete the list of the top NBA 2K23 players.

Highest-rated players in NBA 2K23

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) – 97 OVR

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – 96 OVR

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 96 OVR

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) – 96 OVR

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) – 96 OVR

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – 96 OVR

Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks) – 95 OVR

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) – 94 OVR

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) – 93 OVR

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) – 93 OVR

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) – 93 OVR

Player ratings aren’t the only bit of news dropping on NBA 2K23 today. The first official gameplay was unveiled to the public, introducing the Jordan Challenge and the new stamina bar.