First official NBA 2K23 gameplay showcases Jordan Challenge, new stamina bar

NBA 2K23 hasn’t officially launched yet, but you don’t have to wait until Sept. 9 to see what its gameplay looks like. Publisher 2K Games has lifted the embargo on showing NBA 2K23 footage, which means we can build a pretty solid understanding of how the game looks and plays prior to its actual release.

2K Games is building up to the Sept. 9 launch of NBA 2K23 with a series of big reveals. Last week’s news was the Dreamer Edition and J. Cole’s involvement in MyCareer’s storyline. We found out yesterday that NBA legends Kevin Garnett and Tracy McGrady, among other current NBA stars, will also feature as NPCs in the story.

Now, 2K is amping the excitement levels up to 11 by releasing the first official NBA 2K23 gameplay footage. All the clips available at the moment come from the Jordan Challenge mode of the game where you take part in historic games that starred Michael Jordan, trying to accomplish different challenges. Most of the feats were done in real life by the legend himself. It’s the closest we’ve ever come or likely will ever get to stepping in the shoes of His Airness.

NBA 2K23 gameplay looks very promising. Animations are silky smooth, player movement is almost lifelike, and player contact appears way more physical than ever before. We see the appearance of the new stamina bar system, aimed at eradicating over-dribbling the ball. It’s the one NBA 2K23 gameplay feature guaranteed to spur a discussion among the community.

These first clips of gameplay won’t be the only inside look we will get before launch. The MyCareer embargo lifts later today and we expect a lot, if not all information about the mode to be made public. Perhaps you should wait for that to unfold before pre-ordering NBA 2K23, but if you are intent on getting it now, our NBA 2K23 Editions guide could help.