Disney Dreamlight Valley Pillar of Courage location and how to take pictures there

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fun, Disney-themed simulation game where you must help the citizens of Dreamlight Valley to recover their memories, open new areas, introduce new characters, and remove the Darkness that has spread across the lands.

While playing through the storyline, you must complete specific tasks to unlock the different Pillars in each area. One such Pillar that players will need to unlock is the Pillar of Courage, and the questline for this Pillar will help you to unlock Donald Duck. But you’ll need to find the Pillar of Courage and complete a task where you need to take a photo of it.

So, where is the Pillar of Courage, and how do you take a photo of it?

Pillar of Courage location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Pillar of Courage can be found in the Forest of Valor, which can be unlocked for 5,000 Dreamlight. From the Plaza entrance, the Pillar is behind all the trees to your right.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

You can open the ‘Furniture’ settings and shift the trees around if you have trouble seeing the Pillar. Once you find it, you’ll complete a few quests until you’re given one where you must take a photo of the Pillar.

How to take a photo of the Pillar of Courage in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To take a picture of the Pillar of Courage, you’ll need to open the toggle for your Royal Tools, and here’s how:

On PlayStation, you can open this by pressing R2

On PC, it can be opened by pressing Tab

On Xbox, you can open this by pressing RT

On Nintendo Switch, you can open this by pressing ZR

Once you’ve opened up the tools, select the ‘Camera’ feature.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

There can sometimes be an issue taking a photo of the Pillar if you are too far away. So, you’ll need to get close to the Pillar and take a Selfie, or a regular photo, with it.

After opening the ‘Camera’ settings, try to get as much of the Pillar of Courage in the frame as possible. Then, take a photo.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

If you’ve never taken a photo, make sure you have selected the Camera from your Royal Tools, and you can open the ‘Camera’ settings by doing the following on each of the different platforms:

On PlayStation, press the ‘Square’ button

On PC, press the number six

On Xbox, press the ‘X’ button

On Nintendo Switch, press the ‘Y’ button.

Although it can be a little tricky to use the Camera initially, with some practice, you’ll be taking a million selfies in no time. But this is where to find the Pillar of Courage and how to take a photo in Disney Dreamlight Valley.