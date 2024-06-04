Nitro-infused vehicle running on the water in Fortnite.
Fortnite

How to travel distance over water while infused with Nitro in Fortnite

Speeding on the waters!
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Jun 4, 2024 01:13 pm

Using a Nitro-infused vehicle in Fortnite has benefits like increased driving speed, explosive ramming power, decreased fuel consumption, and buffs to the attack mods. Still, many players don’t know that it can also make your vehicle run on water as well.

One of the weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three asks players to do exactly that and travel a distance over water while infused with Nitro, which might confuse a lot of people. So here is how you complete the challenge and earn 15,000 XP to level up your battle pass.

How to travel distance over water while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Nitro infused vehicle running on the River of Styx in Fortnite.
Splash! Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you need to get your hands on Nitro-fied vehicles or make normal vehicles Nitro-infused. To get your hands on one, you need to defeat any one of three bosses and get their medallion to access their vehicles, which have a generous amount of never-ending Nitro fuel in the cars.

If you can’t defeat the bosses, you can also look for the Nitro Splash consumable and use it near your vehicle to make it Nitro-fied or even run over orange cans called Nitro Barrels, which are found near the roads. You can also use the Flaming Boost Hoops to gain the effect, or meet Peabody, one of the NPCs this season, who spawns at the Nitrodome point of interest and sells the Nitro Splash for 100 gold.

Once you get your vehicle Nitro-fied, the orange-colored hue appears on the wheels. After that, you can simply jump in the water and push your accelerator to drive your car at full speed. To complete the challenge, you need to travel 400m in the Nitro-fied vehicle.

Do keep in mind the nitro effect isn’t ever-lasting, so your car will go under the water if the effect is exhausted. Make sure to speed up and finish the challenge quickly, or you might need to repeat the process with a new vehicle in Fortnite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com