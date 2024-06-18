Weekly quests are some of the most important ones to work on in Fortnite since they grant you lots of XP and access to exclusive battle pass rewards. One of the many tasks you’ll encounter asks you to deal damage to or take damage from a War Bus.

There are two parts to this quest, including finding a War Bus to use and actually getting the required amount of damage done. It can be tricky to navigate this process, so here’s how to deal damage to or take damage from a War Bus in Fortnite.

Deal damage to or take damage from a War Bus in Fortnite, explained

To deal damage to or take damage from a War Bus in Fortnite, you either need to deal 250 damage against a War Bus or sustain 250 damage from a War Bus. There are many different ways you can complete this task, including:

Letting the NPCs who are using the Grenade Launcher Turrets on top of the War Bus fire at you . You may need to hit one of them, the boss they’re following, or the bus first to get their attention.

. You may need to hit one of them, the boss they’re following, or the bus first to get their attention. Punching the War Bus using Nitro Fists or Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists .

the using or . Firing at the War Bus using any weapon . Powerful weapons like the Boom Bolt or Mythic weapons are a great option here.

. Powerful weapons like the Boom Bolt or Mythic weapons are a great option here. Hitting the bus repeatedly with a Pickaxe .

. Crashing into the War Bus using a modded vehicle or Mythic car.

using a modded vehicle or Mythic car. Getting ran over by the War Bus.

You can deal damage to or take damage from the War Bus in just about any way you can think of, so this part of the task is easy enough. The part of this task that’s usually trickier, however, is actually finding a War Bus.

Where is the War Bus in Fortnite?

A War Bus can appear anywhere on the map since there’s no fixed location for this vehicle. Where a War Bus is and how many are present entirely depends on a few specific factors relating to the Medallion bosses who wander around.

One War Bus always follows the Machinist around if she chooses to drive around the map. If she instead stays stationed at Redline Rig, this War Bus does not spawn.

always around if she chooses to drive around the map. If she instead stays stationed at Redline Rig, this War Bus does not spawn. One War Bus drives right behind Megalo Don when he’s out exploring. If he stays put at Brutal Beachhead for the match instead, this War Bus doesn’t appear.

drives right when he’s out exploring. If he stays put at Brutal Beachhead for the match instead, this War Bus doesn’t appear. One War Bus appears at a random location around the map if both the Machinist and Megalo Don stay at their fixed locations. This bus will never spawn if either of the other two War Buses are present.

With these factors in mind, there can only ever be one or two War Buses present at once. When it’s one of the War Buses following either boss, you can easily track it down by looking for their marker on the map. When it’s the random War Bus, there’s no way to track it, which means you just have to wander around and hope you find it.

While you venture around the map, one way you might be able to find the randomly spawned War Bus is by listening for loud rock music. I’ve heard it in the distance far away quite a few times and been able to track the War Bus down by following the music.

Once this quest is complete, you’ll earn 15,000 XP for your efforts. It also gets you closer to claiming some bonus quest rewards from the battle pass.

