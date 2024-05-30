How to fix MultiVersus Twitch drops not working

MultiVersus is a free-to-play online game that encourages players to stay active through its reward system, and getting a bunch of rewards through Twitch drops gives you a headstart into this first season.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, several MultiVersus players who have watched Twitch streams have had issues claiming rewards. If you’re one of these players, know that you’re not alone and that Warner Bros. Games has shared an official workaround for this issue. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get your Twitch drops in MultiVersus.

How to solve MultiVersus Twitch drops error

Where did they go? Image via Player First Games. Remix by Dot Esports

The regular way to redeem your Twitch drop rewards in MultiVersus is to create or sign into your Warner Bros. Games Account, connect your Twitch account, watch MultiVersus Content on Twitch, and then claim your drops from your Twitch inventory. If you’re having trouble claiming your rewards, make sure you’ve taken these steps in the first place:

Go to the Warner Bros. Games website, and create a new account or sign in to your existing one. Link your Twitch account to your Warner Bros. Games account. Click CONNECT on the Warner Bros. Games site, sign into Twitch in the new window, and follow the prompts. After linking, return to the Warner Bros. page and refresh. If you’re already playing the game, restart it to claim your reward. Tune into a live MultiVersus stream on Twitch. Open your Twitch Inventory to monitor your progress and claim any earned drops. Make sure your drops are claimed from your Twitch Inventory to receive them in-game.

If you followed the steps and still face issues, here’s what you can do to solve the Twitch drops error for MultiVersus:

Refresh the Twitch drops page: Visit the Twitch Drops page and refresh it to make sure your rewards are displayed. Check for server issues: Sometimes, the issue might be on the server side. Be patient, as Warner Bros. Games may be working on a fix. Restart the game: If you’ve claimed the drops but don’t see them in-game, restart MultiVersus to trigger the reward delivery. Re-link accounts: Unlink then re-link your Twitch and Warner Bros. Games accounts to reset the connection.

Warner Bros. Games has acknowledged there is an issue with Twitch drops and shared the solution above on X. As of now, that is the only workaround to get your rewards, but given the sheer number of errors and bugs the game has launched with, we expect the publisher to follow up soon with more information.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more