When does Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO release?

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft’s return to the previously dormant Budokai Tenkaichi series that fans have wanted for 15 years. And, while this new entry will look different from the classic 2000s titles, the wait for more controller-breaking beam clashes is shrinking.

Sparking! ZERO gameplay got a spotlight at The Game Awards 2023 with its first gameplay trailer, and players are counting down like Freiza on Planet Namek to the game’s release. And, since that short showcase happened roughly nine months after the game was initially teased, we might have a general idea of when more news about the ultimate DB battle will return.

Do we know the release date for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO?

The fans are tired of waiting for this franchise to return. Image via Bandai Namco

Unfortunately, Bandai Namco did not share a release date or window in the last trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO. That doesn’t mean we can’t speculate when that information will be revealed—along with a potential timeframe for the game to drop.

The first teaser was released in March 2023 as part of the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, a yearly event that shows off new content for existing and upcoming games in the franchises. In 2024, that event will take place on Jan. 27 and 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, bundling in the new announcements with the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour 2023 Finals and the Dragon Ball Super Card Game World Championship 2023.

The official event trailer uploaded on Dec. 1 only lists FighterZ, the TCG, Dragon Ball Legends, and Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle among the featured games. However, it is unlikely that Bandai would miss a chance to hype up Dragon Ball fans with more Sparking! ZERO information at the series’ hub of gaming news.

If Sparking! ZERO is set to release at any point in 2024, we should get another trailer at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour in January. A release date being shared at that point is a bit iffy, but info about more characters and features is an easy win. After that, a full unveiling during Summer Game Fest around June for a late-summer or early-fall release could be on the table. This is just speculation for now, as Bandai didn’t give any indication of when more news about the game will be shared, so we could be in for a longer wait—and a potential 2025 release.