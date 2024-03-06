Category:
MultiVersus team teases Warner Bros. game’s return after 8 months of hibernation

Perhaps the day is getting closer.
Published: Mar 5, 2024 11:51 pm
Taz and Harley Quinn - MultiVersus
Image via Warner Bros

You may have forgotten about Warner Bros. crossover fighter MultiVersus but the Bugs Bunny-starring beat-em-up looks poised to enter back into our lives very soon.

After eight long months of total silence, the MultiVersus social media account has become active again, with the team teasing something coming soon. A post was shared saying “*taps mic* testing, testing, 1, 2, 3” on Feb. 5 and that was enough to ignite speculation that an official release announcement is on the way.

Arya Stark and Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus
Guess who’s back. Image via Warner Bros. Games

The beta for MultiVersus was closed on June 26, 2023, and there has been no news of when it would be coming back since. Many expected the game to come back in 2024, and now with an Xbox broadcast scheduled for Feb. 6, the running theory is we’ll receive release news there. This Xbox Partner Preview stream seems like the perfect place to announce the crossover fighter’s relaunch, but have no fear—it won’t be an Xbox exclusive. MultiVersus’ beta was available to play on a variety of devices including PlayStation and PC.

Even in beta, MultiVersus had a healthy roster of characters. These characters came from across many Warner Bros. franchises, including Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, and even DC franchises. With a full release, we’d only expect the roster to grow again, and there’s been no shortage of speculation as to who could be next to join.

While something is definitely coming on the MultiVersus front, we’d suggest tempering expectations until it is officially announced. We’ll be sure to fill you in as soon as new info arrives, so hang tight as we wait for WB to share what it’s cooking.

If you want to tune into the Xbox Partner Preview because you believe MultiVersus will be revealed there, you can watch it via the Xbox YouTube account on March 6.

