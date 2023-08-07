When does Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5 release?

Final Fantasy XIV fans have officially one more year to wait before the next expansion Dawntrail releases. Meanwhile, Patch 6.5 will be the biggest update of the year, bringing Major changes and content to discover. Here’s everything you need to know, including its release date.

The title’s latest expansion Endwalker released in December 2021, and the next one has been confirmed for Summer 2024. Now, fans are looking ahead, as the next patch will be the last major update before the releasing of Dawntrail.

Here is when Patch 6.5 will release in FFXIV.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5 release window

Players will have to wait some more time before testing out the content added with Patch 6.5 since it’s planned to release this year, in Fall 2023.

The developers have confirmed it will arrive around early October, however, the precise release date remains shrouded in mystery. This leaves players less than two months to complete the content of previous updates and prepare for the massive patch.

In addition, players can already complete the Variant and Criterion Dungeons to get ready for the addition of the next ones, which are planned for Patch 6.51. Usually, those lighter updates release roughly two months following the previous Major updates.

Patch 6.51 will introduce the Variant Dungeon Aloalo Island, as well as its corresponding Criterion Dungeon, and the final stage of Splendorous Tools for crafters and gatherers.

We also recommend playing Daily Roulette duties every day if you want to maximize your playtime so that you collect Allagan Tomestones of Causality to trade upgrade items for your Manderville Relic Weapons, which are the strongest items in FFXIV. Trials and Normal Raids are usually the shortest ones to complete.

What to expect in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5

Players will be able to experience Stormblood for free. Image by Square Enix

The update will be the last Major one of the Endwalker expansion before the release of the next one in Summer 2024, which means players can expect to see a lot of new content, as well as quality-of-life updates and changes.

The content that will release with the update will wrap up some quests players began after the end of Endwalker‘s main story, such as the Myths of the Realm.

Some other chapters won’t be closed just yet, though. More post-Endwalker‘s Main Scenario Quests will release with the patch, but they’re not expected to be the last ones of the cycle. Players will have to wait for a bit more time before discovering the story’s end.

The update will also be geared toward newer players. Duty Support will be added for three dungeons (The Drowned City of Skalla, The Burn, and The Ghimlyt Dark), and free trial users will get the Stormblood expansion’s whole content as it will become free with Patch 6.5. It means the level cap will rise up to 60 and they’ll gain access to Stormblood‘s Samurai and Red Mage jobs.

Confirmed FFXIV 6.5 changes

The next dungeon will be called the Lunar Subterrane. Image by Square Enix

Named “Growing Light,” it will introduce more post-Endwalker Main Scenario Quests, as well as new quests to pursue side stories for Manderville and Tataru.

Some of those quests will unlock the last Alliance Raid of the expansion, named Thaleia, as well as the Dungeon The Lunar Subterrane, Trial The Abyssal Fracture, and an enhanced version of Thordan, the Unreal Trial named The Singularity Reactor.

Other activities will also get more content with Patch 6.5. Island Sanctuaries will receive an update, and the Fall Guys universe will collide with the Gold Saucer. Crafters and gatherers will also discover more items to obtain, new Custom Deliveries, and more.

PvP fans won’t be forgotten either. A new map named The Red Sands will release in the Crystalline Conflict mode with Patch 6.5. It’s still unclear whether some balance changes will be brought to shift the meta, though.

Meanwhile, more events will be joining FFXIV over the next few months to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the title, such as Moonfire Faire.

