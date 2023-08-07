How to get the Phoenix Riser outfit in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV players are in for a treat, as more celebrations for the game’s 10th anniversary are releasing. If you’re keen to stand out from the crowd, here’s how you can get your hands on the Phoenix Riser outfit.

The Moonfire Faire event takes place every August, and this year’s iteration is bringing a rather noticeable and flashy outfit named Phoenix Riser.

It features epic golden shoulder pads, red and white outfits, as well as a light-blue mask tailored for superheroes. Here is how to get that exclusive outfit in FFXIV.

How to get Phoenix Riser Helmet and Suit in FFXIV

The Phoenix Riser outfit looks like a blinged-out Power Ranger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Phoenix Riser outfit, which is made of the Helmet and the Suit, is exclusive to 2023’s Moonfire Faire event. It joins the game on Aug. 10 and can be obtained until Aug. 26.

Players will have to wait for next year’s iteration of the event to get it if they miss out this time, as they won’t likely be tradeable.

Generally, the items introduced with Moonfire Faire will return to the shop of the event in the next iterations, but it’s not always the case.

To get the Phoenix Riser outfit, players will have to complete the Moonfire Faire event’s quest.

The quest named “Allergic to Sunshine” can be picked up in Limsa Lominsa’s Upper Decks, at X: 11.5, Y: 13.8, near the Aetheryte of the Aftcastle.

You’ll have to speak to the Lalafell Mayaru Moyaru and follow a few short steps to complete the quest and obtain the Phoenix Riser Helmet and Suit.

A shop vendor exclusive to the event can also be found, and usually, they will sell some items from the summer event’s previous iterations.

Once the quest is done, you’ll be able to return to your usual tasks, such as collecting resources for Manderville Relic Weapons.

