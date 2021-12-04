Here is the list of all FFXIV Endwalker’s main scenario quests

Final Fantasy XIV fans who have been following the Scions’ adventures for years are eager to learn about the end of the story that began over eight years ago. The narrative concludes with the newest expansion, Endwalker.
Endwalker launched in early access on Dec. 3 and will be officially introduced on Dec. 7. It features two new classes, Sage and Reaper, and a long questline of adventures that will bring players to new areas such as Sharlayan, the Moon, and the Garlean Empire’s Garlemald.
If you’re wondering whether you’re far from the end or simply want an idea of what’s to come, here is the full list of Endwalker‘s main scenario quests.
Level 80 quests
- The next ship to sail: first quest, started in Mor Dhona
- Old Sharlayan, new to you: first quest in Old Sharlayan
- For Thavnair bound: unlocks Thavnair region
- On Low Tide
- A Fisherman’s Friend
- House of Divinities
- The Great Work
- Shadowed Footsteps
- A Boy’s Errand
- Tipping the Scale
- The Satrap of Radz-at-Han: final quest from Thavnair’s chain
- Hitting the Books: first quest of Sharlayan line
- A Seat at the Last Stand
- A Labyrinthine Descent: unlocks Labyrinthos area
- Glorified Ratcatcher
- Deeper into the Maze
- The Medial Circuit
- The Full Report, Warts and All
- A Guide of Sorts
- Estate Visitor
Level 81 quests
- In the Dark of the Tower: unlocks the expansion’s first dungeon
- The Jewel of Thavnair
- The Color of Joy
Level 82 quests
- Sound the Bell, School’s in
- A Capital Idea
- Best of the Best
- A Frosty Reception
- Tracks in the Snow
- How the Mighty are Fallen
- At the End of the Trail
- A Way Forward
- The Last Bastion
- Personae Non Gratae
Level 83 quests
- His Park Materials
- No Good Deed
- Alea Iacta Est
- Strange Bedfellows
- In from the Cold
- Gateway of the Gods: unlocks the expansion’s second dungeon
- A Trip to the Moon
- Sea of Sorrows
- The Martyr: unlocks the first trial
Level 84 quests
- In Shadow’s Wake
- Helping Hands
- A Harey Situation
- Styled a Hero
- All’s Vale that Endsvale
- Back to Old Tricks
- Setting Things Straight
- Heart of the Matter
This article will be updated as more quests are discovered.