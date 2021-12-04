Here is the list of all FFXIV Endwalker’s main scenario quests

Final Fantasy XIV fans who have been following the Scions’ adventures for years are eager to learn about the end of the story that began over eight years ago. The narrative concludes with the newest expansion, Endwalker.

Endwalker launched in early access on Dec. 3 and will be officially introduced on Dec. 7. It features two new classes, Sage and Reaper, and a long questline of adventures that will bring players to new areas such as Sharlayan, the Moon, and the Garlean Empire’s Garlemald.

If you’re wondering whether you’re far from the end or simply want an idea of what’s to come, here is the full list of Endwalker‘s main scenario quests.

Level 80 quests

The next ship to sail: first quest, started in Mor Dhona

Old Sharlayan, new to you: first quest in Old Sharlayan

For Thavnair bound: unlocks Thavnair region

On Low Tide

A Fisherman’s Friend

House of Divinities

The Great Work

Shadowed Footsteps

A Boy’s Errand

Tipping the Scale

The Satrap of Radz-at-Han: final quest from Thavnair’s chain

Hitting the Books: first quest of Sharlayan line

A Seat at the Last Stand

A Labyrinthine Descent: unlocks Labyrinthos area

Glorified Ratcatcher

Deeper into the Maze

The Medial Circuit

The Full Report, Warts and All

A Guide of Sorts

Estate Visitor

Level 81 quests

In the Dark of the Tower: unlocks the expansion’s first dungeon

The Jewel of Thavnair

The Color of Joy

Level 82 quests

Sound the Bell, School’s in

A Capital Idea

Best of the Best

A Frosty Reception

Tracks in the Snow

How the Mighty are Fallen

At the End of the Trail

A Way Forward

The Last Bastion

Personae Non Gratae

Level 83 quests

His Park Materials

No Good Deed

Alea Iacta Est

Strange Bedfellows

In from the Cold

Gateway of the Gods: unlocks the expansion’s second dungeon

A Trip to the Moon

Sea of Sorrows

The Martyr: unlocks the first trial

Level 84 quests

In Shadow’s Wake

Helping Hands

A Harey Situation

Styled a Hero

All’s Vale that Endsvale

Back to Old Tricks

Setting Things Straight

Heart of the Matter

This article will be updated as more quests are discovered.