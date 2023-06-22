In today’s age of gaming, playing online with friends and people worldwide can make them all the more enjoyable. With this in mind, many wonder if Final Fantasy 16 is an MMO. While Square Enix has developed MMOs in the past, Final Fantasy fans may be saddened to learn the player count for the 16th installment of this franchise.

Is Final Fantasy 16 an MMO? Explained

MMOs are massively multiplayer online games, meaning players can play online and interact with others. However, Final Fantasy 16 is not one of those games, and alas, it’s not an MMO.

Instead, FF16 is a single-player role-playing game. This means you are alone as you explore the fictional world of Valisthea. While you can interact with non-player characters or NPCs, you won’t be able to see or interact with other players.

While this may make single-player games seem negative, there are also a lot of positive sides to them, as you can play the game how you want and immerse yourself in a developed and cinematic storyline, world, and its lore without being bombarded by world chats, trading, guild requests, or obscenities.

Does Final Fantasy 16 have a multiplayer or co-op option?

Although it would be a great feature, Final Fantasy 16 has no multiplayer or co-op option as it’s strictly a single-player game—for now.

Square Enix has yet to announce whether co-op or multiplayer quests or features will be added. However, Final Fantasy 15 was originally released as a single-player game in 2016 and then the devs did eventually added a multiplayer feature, so an update with a multiplayer or co-op feature isn’t improbable.

Is there a Final Fantasy MMO?

If you’re interested in playing an MMO role-playing game from the Final Fantasy franchise, you should consider Final Fantasy 14 Online. There’s a free trial version, up to level 60, and multiple servers, characters, and customization options for you to choose from.

And the best part is you can interact and play with others across your server, add friends, and form parties. As someone who loves MMOs, I really enjoy FF14 Online for the variety of classes, regular updates, and the ability to play with my friends. And it’s open-word, so I can explore it to my heart’s content.

Related: All Final Fantasy 16 trophies

So, while Final Fantasy 16 isn’t an MMO, you can try Final Fantasy 14 Online if you want to try a game for the MMO RPG experience.

About the author