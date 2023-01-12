Final Fantasy XIV servers to go offline for emergency maintenance tomorrow

Patch 6.3 brought a large batch of new content to Final Fantasy XIV a few days ago, as well as an array of new bugs. And yesterday, the developer warned players that the servers might crash at peak hours due to overload.

In addition, the introduction of a feature that was supposed to reduce overload actually risked aggravating the issue and the developer was busy investigating it.

To curb the issue, a hotfix is planned to be introduced to the live servers tomorrow following emergency maintenance that could be long. It will start at 12am CT and is expected to end at 4am CT on Jan. 13.

It’s still unclear if the hotfix is bringing the full fix to bugs that appeared with the latest patch and if the maintenance will last that long.

In any case, it’s recommended that players from the North American timezone complete their dailies and play early this evening because they should be kicked out of the servers at midnight for the global maintenance.

Meanwhile, players can discover a lot of new features with Patch 6.3, which introduced new Main Scenario Quests, sidequests, an Alliance Raid, as well as other casual features such as Island Sanctuary activities.