Here are Final Fantasy XIV’s preliminary Patch 6.3 notes

The update is just around the corner.

Final Fantasy XIV is welcoming in the new year with a major patch called “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” that’s planned for next week.

To help with the wait before Patch 6.3 releases, Square Enix posted its preliminary notes, giving away all the details on the update, including how to unlock content and more visual assets.

Here are the preliminary notes of Patch 6.3 in Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV’s preliminary 6.3 patch notes

New quests

New Main Scenario Quests The first one will be picked up in Radz-at-Han. There will be nine more quests in total.

New Chronicles of a New Era quests They’ll unlock the upcoming Alliance Raid. The first quest will be picked up in Mor Dhona.

New side story quests Tales of Newfound Adventure It’ll be available in Radz-at-Han. Tataru’s Grand Endeavour You’ll continue it in Old Sharlayan. Island Sanctuary: “A Far Eastern Yarn” Custom Deliveries: “That’s So Anden,” in The Crystarium.



New instances

New dungeon: Lapis Manalis

New alliance raid: Euphrosyne

New normal raids: Pandaemonium Abyssos (from fifth to eighth circles)

New Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps added

Five new Housing wards and flats added to residential districts

New Leap of Faith race (GATE) in the Manderville Gold Saucer

New PvP (Crystalline Conflict) map: The Clockwork Castletown

New trial: secret name

New Unreal trial: Containment Bay P1T6

Image via Square Enix

New items

New items to craft added to the company workshop

New subaquatic voyages for Companies, rank increased (from 100 to 105)

New furnishing items

New orchestrion rolls added

New aquarium fish added

New flowerpot seeds introduced: Morning Glory

New mounts: dirigible (MGP reward) and pink Elephant

New minion: corgi

New Triple Triad cards

New hairstyles for Viera and Hrothgar

New fashion accessory: cat umbrella

New corgi accessories added for completion of Wondrous Tails (in Idyllshire)

New emote added

New poses added while sitting and holding umbrellas

New Alliance Raid’s gear sets

New recipes: maid sets

New fish

Island Sanctuary update

Two more ranks added (from 10 to 12)

One new vision and one landmark added

New items, a recipe, and locations for gathering added

New seed to grow added in the fields

New animals added

Range to gather items expanded

More display options added to filter icons on the minimap

Option to gather all items from crops and pastures added

Various User Interface improvements

Various updates

Players can now dive in Upper La Noscea region.

FATE balancing adjustments

Kumbhiraskin Treasure Map rewards adjusted

Power of Echo added in Storm’s Crown trial (and its Extreme version), and increased in Asphodelos’ Pandaemonium raids

Adjustments on the following dungeons: Great Gubal Library, Aetherochemical Research Facility, Antitower, Sohr Khai, Xelphatol, and Baelsar’s Wall.

New custom deliveries given by Anden, in The Crystarium

New group pose features added

New adventurer plate customization options added

Image via Square Enix

User Interface updates

New map icons were added for Deep Dungeons, Field Operations, and Variant & Criterion Dungeons.

Better quest location indicators

More information on how to collect Crystalline Mean and Studium Delivery items

Better sidequest classification into categories

Charge symbol options added into PvP and Company Crests

Preview feature added for portrait furnishings

More Duty Support added

New damage symbols displayed (magic, physical, or unique)

Time remaining on party allies’ effects added

Deep Dungeon interface improvements

PvP interface and custom match improvements

Glamour Dresser improvements

Fishing Log numerous improvements

Retainer interface adjusted

Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.3 is planned to release on Jan. 10.