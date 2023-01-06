Here are Final Fantasy XIV’s preliminary Patch 6.3 notes

Final Fantasy XIV is welcoming in the new year with a major patch called “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” that’s planned for next week.
To help with the wait before Patch 6.3 releases, Square Enix posted its preliminary notes, giving away all the details on the update, including how to unlock content and more visual assets.
Here are the preliminary notes of Patch 6.3 in Final Fantasy XIV.
Final Fantasy XIV’s preliminary 6.3 patch notes
New quests
- New Main Scenario Quests
- The first one will be picked up in Radz-at-Han.
- There will be nine more quests in total.
- New Chronicles of a New Era quests
- They’ll unlock the upcoming Alliance Raid.
- The first quest will be picked up in Mor Dhona.
- New side story quests
- Tales of Newfound Adventure
- It’ll be available in Radz-at-Han.
- Tataru’s Grand Endeavour
- You’ll continue it in Old Sharlayan.
- Island Sanctuary: “A Far Eastern Yarn”
- Custom Deliveries: “That’s So Anden,” in The Crystarium.
New instances
- New dungeon: Lapis Manalis
- New alliance raid: Euphrosyne
- New normal raids: Pandaemonium Abyssos (from fifth to eighth circles)
- New Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps added
- Five new Housing wards and flats added to residential districts
- New Leap of Faith race (GATE) in the Manderville Gold Saucer
- New PvP (Crystalline Conflict) map: The Clockwork Castletown
- New trial: secret name
- New Unreal trial: Containment Bay P1T6
New items
- New items to craft added to the company workshop
- New subaquatic voyages for Companies, rank increased (from 100 to 105)
- New furnishing items
- New orchestrion rolls added
- New aquarium fish added
- New flowerpot seeds introduced: Morning Glory
- New mounts: dirigible (MGP reward) and pink Elephant
- New minion: corgi
- New Triple Triad cards
- New hairstyles for Viera and Hrothgar
- New fashion accessory: cat umbrella
- New corgi accessories added for completion of Wondrous Tails (in Idyllshire)
- New emote added
- New poses added while sitting and holding umbrellas
- New Alliance Raid’s gear sets
- New recipes: maid sets
- New fish
Island Sanctuary update
- Two more ranks added (from 10 to 12)
- One new vision and one landmark added
- New items, a recipe, and locations for gathering added
- New seed to grow added in the fields
- New animals added
- Range to gather items expanded
- More display options added to filter icons on the minimap
- Option to gather all items from crops and pastures added
- Various User Interface improvements
Various updates
- Players can now dive in Upper La Noscea region.
- FATE balancing adjustments
- Kumbhiraskin Treasure Map rewards adjusted
- Power of Echo added in Storm’s Crown trial (and its Extreme version), and increased in Asphodelos’ Pandaemonium raids
- Adjustments on the following dungeons: Great Gubal Library, Aetherochemical Research Facility, Antitower, Sohr Khai, Xelphatol, and Baelsar’s Wall.
- New custom deliveries given by Anden, in The Crystarium
- New group pose features added
- New adventurer plate customization options added
User Interface updates
- New map icons were added for Deep Dungeons, Field Operations, and Variant & Criterion Dungeons.
- Better quest location indicators
- More information on how to collect Crystalline Mean and Studium Delivery items
- Better sidequest classification into categories
- Charge symbol options added into PvP and Company Crests
- Preview feature added for portrait furnishings
- More Duty Support added
- New damage symbols displayed (magic, physical, or unique)
- Time remaining on party allies’ effects added
- Deep Dungeon interface improvements
- PvP interface and custom match improvements
- Glamour Dresser improvements
- Fishing Log numerous improvements
- Retainer interface adjusted
Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.3 is planned to release on Jan. 10.