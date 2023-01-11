Final Fantasy XIV devs warn servers might crash at peak hours with Patch 6.3

Some might happen due to a measure that was supposed to reduce server overload.

Final Fantasy XIV has welcomed the new year with a major update, Patch 6.3, which brought a lot of new content to discover for new and returning players.

Players might experience some turmoil this weekend and in the evenings, however. Square Enix officially warned them of server overload inducing negative effects, such as “disconnecting from servers” and “freeze or crash” of the game client in peak activity hours in a blog post today.

The developer explained it already saw those issues arise on various servers since the release of Patch 6.3 yesterday, and is investigating it.

Square Enix has yet to find an effective solution, however, as it warned servers might completely “go down in certain situations” in addition to crashing, freezing, and disconnecting.

For the most part, these issues are caused by server overload due to a high number of connections. But Square Enix is also investigating more issues caused by the introduction of the same measures that were supposed to fix them.

“There may be an issue with the measures… that were supposed to reduce the burden on the servers, so this investigation is taking the highest priority,” Square Enix said today.

In Patch 6.3, it introduced new field instances in Garlemald to avoid congestion, while Ultima Thule’s multiple instances were removed. In addition, a subcommand to retrieve Character Data was added to avoid the data issue that appeared when servers were overloaded.

It’s still unclear if these various issues will be fixed before the weekend when the game can expect to see the highest number of simultaneous connections and experience server overload, as well as long queues. More information on the matter is likely to be shared by the developer in the coming days.