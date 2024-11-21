Enshrouded’s Nov. 21 patch notes tackle villager and animal bugs, other quality-of-life changes

Enshrouded fans have been enjoying the Souls of the Frozen Frontier update since its release on Nov. 5, but a new patch today is ironing out the kinks—and these changes are sure to receive a warm welcome from the community.

Developer Keen Games released the patch notes today, and in them, fans can find quality-of-life changes aimed at a variety of features, including NPC and animal pathing, bug fixes, and general gameplay improvements.

Our latest patch is here, with many fixes and updates! Here’s some of the highlights:



-Fixed several community-reported crashes.

-Wells now have water when discovered and show a UI while refilling.

-Improved NPC and animal pathfinding for smoother interactions.



Full patch notes… pic.twitter.com/Exp0A2sM5U — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) November 21, 2024

Enshrouded’s Souls of the Frozen Frontier update introduced tamable animals, like cats and dogs, that players could catch and put in their base. These pets, like other NPCs in the game, required beds and food—but the feature ran into a few issues. Pets would often fail to recognize a bed or food bowl had been placed nearby and wander around a player’s base with hungry and homeless icons above their heads. At times, it took multiple attempts at placing the furniture items in the base for the pets to recognize their existence. Today’s patch, however, introduced fixes to this problem, making it so animals had a wider range for finding these items.

Other improvements to the villagers and animals system include NPCs properly sitting on chairs and toilets, fences and walls better containing animals, and increased bait stack sizes. Animal reproduction rates have also been unified across all species, and the taming UI now shows success in a “more comprehensible way.”

The patch didn’t solely target animal and villager gameplay mechanics, though. It also addressed other player concerns by allowing wells to have water when discovered, reducing the time it took to dry off from rain while the player is under shelter, and adding new bathroom items to the Albaneve Summit’s furniture set.

For the full patch notes, visit Enshrouded’s Steam news page.

