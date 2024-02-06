Enshrouded Feb. 6 patch notes: Rake bug fixed, Water Aura ability nerfed

Keen Games has dropped a large Enshrouded update that resolves several bugs while also nerfing the Water Aura main ability.

Multiple Enshrouded updates have taken place since the action survival RPG was released, but Feb. 6’s Patch 1-v0.7.0.1 is the first major update. The patch went live around 3:40am CT on Feb. 6, featuring performance upgrades, resolved bugs, and even a nerf to a popular ability on the Skill Tree. A known issue of the “not enough system memory available” error message at the game’s start can now be bypassed by adding “disable ram check” to the game launch options through Steam. This error triggers when there is less than 16GB of RAM and is meant to warn the player so they have an optimal experience playing Enshrouded.

Here are the full Enshourded Patch One notes, according to Keen Games.

Enshrouded Patch One buffs and nerfs

Don’t sleep on the Enshrouded buffs and nerfs. | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Keen Games surprised everyone with a nerf to the Water Aura ability through the Enshrouded Patch One notes. The Water Aura ability falls under the Healer aspects of the Skill Tree and costs three Skill Points to unlock. It originally provided the player and nearby allies with one HP per second. The ability stacked with other healing options in Enshrouded, like armor, making it highly desirable and slightly overpowered.

Water Aura ability: Rework—You emit a healing aura. It heals all injured allies within 15 meters. The healing scales with your intelligence attribute (one health for every two points of intelligence.

Buffed through the first Enshrouded patch was the tier-three version of the Ice Bolt spell, adding area damage to it. The cost of Tin Bars was lowered, meant to align with other recipes, and a player’s first magical chest is now available earlier through the crafting progression. Those who haven’t unlocked it can check to see its availability through the Blacksmith.

Poison attacks from enemies like Scavenger Matron were nerfed. This should improve early game playability for new players as it took me too many tries to beat the boss until I figured out I could continually hit Scavenger Matron with arrows as I kept my distance. The timer reset of Enshrouded content has been reduced by 30 minutes, which is a buff. And you can now unlock the Advanced Glider earlier within the crafting progression.

Other minor changes include terrain material deposits that were added to “key locations,” visibility of amber nodes, the scattering of tumbleweeds was improved in Nomad Heights, and visuals were upgraded for ground fog typically found at Revelwoods.

All Enshrouded gameplay bug fixes

The Rake is now a craftable item for all. | Image via Keen Games and Poisonblade_IRL on Reddit

Of all the bug fixes shipped through the first Enshrouded patch, being able to craft the Rake is a big one for me. No more workarounds or cheats, the Rake is finally a craftable item at the Workbench. Here are the remaining Enshrouded gameplay bug fixes.