Does Enshrouded have a creative mode?

Survival games often start innocently, but as the night approaches, the need for resources becomes crucial. Enshrouded is no different and you’ll first need to ensure you make it through the first few nights before experimenting with builds—unless there’s a creative mode.

Recommended Videos

When I’m not with friends, I usually enjoy experimenting with new strategies with cheats and console commands or in a creative mode. Soon after hosting our dedicated server in Enshrouded, I wanted to see everything that the game had to offer with the help of a “god mode,” which made me search through the game’s menus.

Is there a creative mode in Enshrouded?

I just want to one-shot all enemies, is that too much to ask? Image via Keen Games

There is no creative mode in Enshrouded. At the time of writing, you can only play Enshrouded’s base game mode, which is a classic survival-build experience that requires players to gather materials to survive.

Overall, Keen Games expressed a clear vision of how its game should be played, as reflected in Enshrouded’s FAQ. When the developers were asked about a PvP mode, they said it wasn’t in the plans for the game since Keen Games thought “experiencing the game together was more fun compared to fighting against each other.”

However, Keen Games has a lighter approach to mods. Though Enshrouded didn’t support modding during its release, the FAQ mentioned the developers’ willingness to implement it in the future. With the mods arriving on the scene, Enshrouded fans could get cheats, console commands, and even a creative mode with the help of community modders.

Will a creative mode come to Enshrouded?

There are no official plans to add a creative mode to Enshrouded. At the time of writing, Keen Games’ main goal is to complete the game’s Early Access period before 2025. When Enshrouded’s full version releases, there’s a decent chance it’ll roll out with new features and also come to consoles, so a creative mode might also squeeze its way into the survival hit.