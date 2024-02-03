Category:
Enshrouded

Does Enshrouded have a creative mode?

Survival dampens creativity.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 07:24 pm
A warrior about to fight in a darkened cavern in Enshrouded.
Image via Keen Games

Survival games often start innocently, but as the night approaches, the need for resources becomes crucial. Enshrouded is no different and you’ll first need to ensure you make it through the first few nights before experimenting with builds—unless there’s a creative mode.

Recommended Videos

When I’m not with friends, I usually enjoy experimenting with new strategies with cheats and console commands or in a creative mode. Soon after hosting our dedicated server in Enshrouded, I wanted to see everything that the game had to offer with the help of a “god mode,” which made me search through the game’s menus.

Is there a creative mode in Enshrouded?

A man battles enemies with a glowing weapon next to a ruined tree in Enshrouded.
I just want to one-shot all enemies, is that too much to ask? Image via Keen Games

There is no creative mode in Enshrouded. At the time of writing, you can only play Enshrouded’s base game mode, which is a classic survival-build experience that requires players to gather materials to survive.

Overall, Keen Games expressed a clear vision of how its game should be played, as reflected in Enshrouded’s FAQ. When the developers were asked about a PvP mode, they said it wasn’t in the plans for the game since Keen Games thought “experiencing the game together was more fun compared to fighting against each other.”

However, Keen Games has a lighter approach to mods. Though Enshrouded didn’t support modding during its release, the FAQ mentioned the developers’ willingness to implement it in the future. With the mods arriving on the scene, Enshrouded fans could get cheats, console commands, and even a creative mode with the help of community modders.

Will a creative mode come to Enshrouded?

There are no official plans to add a creative mode to Enshrouded. At the time of writing, Keen Games’ main goal is to complete the game’s Early Access period before 2025. When Enshrouded’s full version releases, there’s a decent chance it’ll roll out with new features and also come to consoles, so a creative mode might also squeeze its way into the survival hit.

related content
Read Article How to find the Crucible in Enshrouded
The player about to meet the Blacksmith in his shop in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to find the Crucible in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Saffron in Enshrouded
The Saffron farm in Sunsimmer Souterrain in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Saffron in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get the Ghost Glider in Enshrouded
A Flameborn glides over the Revelwoods with the Ghost Glider.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get the Ghost Glider in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Wizard build in Enshrouded
A Wizard fighting using a wand in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best Wizard build in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Honey in Enshrouded
Honey lying down on the grass in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Honey in Enshrouded
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find the Crucible in Enshrouded
The player about to meet the Blacksmith in his shop in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to find the Crucible in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Saffron in Enshrouded
The Saffron farm in Sunsimmer Souterrain in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Saffron in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get the Ghost Glider in Enshrouded
A Flameborn glides over the Revelwoods with the Ghost Glider.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get the Ghost Glider in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Wizard build in Enshrouded
A Wizard fighting using a wand in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best Wizard build in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Honey in Enshrouded
Honey lying down on the grass in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Honey in Enshrouded
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 2, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.