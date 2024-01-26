Does Enshrouded have cheats or console commands?

There are lots of tabs to keep track of in Enshrouded. The environmental dangers can keep your creative side caged. Built-in cheats and console commands often allow players to focus on anything but the survival side, but do they exist in Enshrouded?

Recommended Videos

I like survival games, but the building side of them piques my interest more compared to actually surviving. Base designs and pushing a game’s creative freedom to its limits can also be quite fun. Regardless of how many bases I can have in Enshrouded, it would hardly get boring for me to experiment with new designs and architecture. However, this gameplay style requires a lot of time unless you bust out cheats or console commands to get rid of the grind for materials.

Are there cheats or console commands in Enshrouded?

Looking to escape from your hunting duties? Image via Keen Games

No, Enshrouded doesn’t have any built-in cheats or console commands. On Jan. 24, Enshrouded launched with only a classic survival mode, and the game doesn’t have mods either. This was also the case during Enshrouded’s demo stage, so it looks to be an intended decision.

Does Enshrouded have a creative mode?

There’s no creative mode in Enshrouded. At the time of writing, you can only play Enshrouded’s base game mode, which is a classic survival-build experience that requires players to gather materials to survive.

Overall, Keen Games expressed a clear vision of how its game should be played, as reflected in Enshrouded’s FAQ. When the developers were asked about a PvP mode, they said it wasn’t in the plans for the game since Keen Games thought “experiencing the game together was more fun compared to fighting against each other.”

However, Keen Games has a lighter approach to mods. Though Enshrouded didn’t support modding during its release, the FAQ mentioned the developers’ willingness to implement it in the future. With the mods arriving on the scene, Enshrouded fans could get cheats, console commands, and even a creative mode with the help of community modders.