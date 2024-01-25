Category:
Does Enshrouded have mods?

Can I start tweaking the game?
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Jan 25, 2024 08:10 am
Enshrouded started its early access on Jan. 24, and many players are wondering if they can use mods

In gaming, mods are addons you can download and install for a specific game. Mods essentially change one or more parts. They can be simple visual tweaks or complete revamps of the core features. Enshrouded is a RPG survival and crafting game, meaning that modding options for this should be limitless. But can you even have mods in Enshrouded?

Does Enshrouded have mods? – Answered

Unfortunately, Enshrouded doesn’t have mods at the time of writing. Keen Games, the developer and the publisher behind the game, confirmed this in the FAQs on the game’s official site.

“There are no questions that mods are what makes a game truly great, but at this stage, we cannot make promises that the game will be moddable, but it is something we would love to implement in the future,” the explanation reads.

To put it simply, mods aren’t available right now, but the devs are definitely looking to add it further down the road

When will Enshrouded get mods?

Given mods for this game are nothing more than plans, it’s hard to pinpoint an exact release date or window. My guess is that modding will be available after the official releaseEnshrouded is still in early access, and it can take months or even years for games to launch. It really depends on fanbase perception. It seems the player base has been enjoying crafting, building, and survival elements. But the only downside is the difficulty. Many players are reporting that it’s simply too easy and there needs to be more challenge to surviving in the wild. Luckily, this is still work in progress, and devs can easily tweak difficulty with future updates.

When mods finally become available, we will update this article.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.