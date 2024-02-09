Swords are strong melee weapons in Enshrouded. They will help you survive in hostile environments and make quick work of your foes. With so many to choose from, it can be challenging to figure out which ones are best.

Recommended Videos

There are a lot of different melee weapons in Enshrouded: There are swords, of course, as well as axes, maces, or war hammers. Swords deal cutting, piercing, and blunt hits and are some of the most balanced weapons.

Swords are strong and versatile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t just pick up any sword and hack away at things though. Enemies have all sorts of resistances, so you’ll need to prepare strategies for the various foes you’ll encounter. You also have to adapt your build to your class, including your weapons.

With that in mind, here are the best swords in Enshrouded, ranked.

Enshrouded best swords, ranked

6) Extinguished Sword

The Extinguished Sword is the perfect sword to get early. It deals up to 158 damage, so it packs a punch. You can only find it as Common or Rare loot, however, so its potential is very limited when reaching midgame. But it’s versatile and has a decent damage output for the beginning of your journey. You can find it south of the Kindlewood’s Ancient Spire.

5) Hailscourge

Light it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve discovered Enshrouded‘s first areas and started to refine your build, Hailscourge is a great sword to get your hands on. It’s Epic and has handy perks. It’s versatile due to both Piercing and Blunt upgrades available, and it provides a light source, which is very useful for exploration. It’s a great weapon for the early and especially the mid-game. It’s found in a chest from the Mistbury Catacombs.

4) Sword of Radiance

A strong sword for Critical Hit potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sword of Radiance is a very strong physical weapon. It’s not the most versatile because it greatly lacks Piercing potential, since it mainly deals Cutting and Blunt damage. It only features Critical Hit Chance increase bonuses, so it’s made for one purpose only. It excels in this one purpose, however, and you can get up to 146 damage from the weapon. It’s obtained as random loot in several areas, including chests from Kindlewastes.

3) Enflamed Sword

The Enflamed Sword is a very good Legendary sword for players who also use magic. It has higher Piercing damage compared to other swords, while dealing Fire damage. You can unlock critical hit chance increases and mana regeneration bonuses, which are perfect for Paladins, in particular. It’s looted in chests.

2) Ice Blade

Give them Frostbite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ice Blade is quite similar to the Enflamed Sword. But, instead of dealing Fire damage, this one will freeze your foes. It also has higher Piercing potential. It’s higher in the rankings due to its upgrades; it features several critical hit chance increases and Ice Magic Damage bonus, granting more damage instead of the Enflamed Sword’s mana regeneration bonus. It’s perfect for Knights. This weapon can be found in Kindlewastes chests.

1) Wailing Blade

It’s the ultimate Physical weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wailing Blade is the best sword in Enshrouded. This Legendary sword offers everything you’d want from a sword: Equal Piercing, Cutting, and Blunt damage, with upgrades for critical hit and damage. The Wailing Blade is all about dealing huge amounts of damage in the most efficient ways possible. As a small bonus, it also provides a bit of light too. You can loot it from the Scavenger’s Stash, south of the Ancient Vault.