All dungeons in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, mapped

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds an impressive number of dungeons to explore. The Realm of Shadow is littered with caves, catacombs, mausoleums, and more, so if you want to know where they all are, we’re here to help.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the new dungeons added in Shadow of the Erdtree with their locations mapped, alongside a few snippets of key information.

All dungeons in Elden Ring DLC, mapped

Legacy Dungeons

All legacy dungeons in Elden Ring’s DLC, mapped. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Map pin Dungeon name Description 1a Belurat, Tower Settlement The first major legacy dungeon of Shadow of the Erdtree. You can head straight to Belurat after starting the expansion, and its boss, the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, is one of FromSoftware’s best. 1b Enir-Ilim Technically attached to Belurat, Enir-Ilim is the hardest Legacy Dungeon in Shadow of the Erdtree and the one you’ll probably do last. You only unlock it after beating Messmer in Shadow Keep and Romina in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. 2a Shadow Keep The second major legacy dungeon of Shadow of the Erdtree. You can head straight there after reaching Scadu Altus, either by beating Rellana or by skipping Castle Ensis. It connects directly to Specimen Storehouse. 2b Specimen Storehouse Specimen Storehouse is the second part of Shadow Keep, but there’s a secret back section you can only access through the Church District. 2c Shadow Keep, Church District The Church District is an optional third section of Shadow Keep. You get there by heading through the cave north of Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus. After draining the water, you can access the back section of Specimen Storehouse and the Commander Gaius Remembrance boss. Four Castle Ensis Castle Ensis blocks the way to Scadu Altus from Gravesite Plain. It’s technically optional, but most players will clear it since it’s a straight shot from the DLC’s starting point. There’s great loot inside, including two Light Greatswords, so don’t skip it. Five Stone Coffin Fissure Stone Coffin Fissure is an optional mini-Legacy Dungeon in the far south of Cerulean Coast. It’s a perilous descent into the furthest depths of the Realm of Shadow with a challenging boss at the end—the Putrescent Knight. You meet St Trina afterward, undoubtedly one of the most enigmatic characters in Elden Ring. Six Midra’s Manse Midra’s Manse is an eerie manor populated with enemies afflicted by the Frenzied Flame’s madness. You have to get through the Abyssal Woods to reach it, but it’s worth it to fight Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame.

Ruined Forges

All Ruined Forges in Elden Ring’s DLC, mapped. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Map pin Dungeon name Description O1 Ruined Forge Lava Intake Ruined Forges are one of the new dungeon types added in Erdtree. Ruined Forge Lava Intake is probably the first of its kind you’ll encounter; you get there by heading southeast after crossing Ellac Greatbridge in Gravesite Plain. O2 Ruined Forge of Starfall Past This Ruined Forge is due south of Shadow Keep. Turn right at the junction by the encampment outside Shadow Keep, then follow the road south until you find the Forge. O3 Taylew’s Ruined Forge To get to Taylew’s Ruined Forge, you need to reach Rauh Base. Drop down the hole in Moorth Ruins, ride across the poison pools, then head north in the grassy lowland area until you get to the forge.

Catacombs

All Catacombs in Elden Ring’s DLC, mapped. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Map pin Dungeon name Description C1 Fog Rift Catacombs Fog Rift Catacombs is technically part of Rauh Base, but you can access it from Gravesite Plain by heading northwest after crossing Ellac Greatbridge. While you’re there, don’t forget to pick up the Stone-Sheathed Sword. C2 Darklight Catacombs You need to clear Darklight Catacombs to access the Abyssal Woods. Find it in the far south of Scadu Altus, south of the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace. Head toward the southern cliff edge and look for an area where you can drop down to the plateau below. C3 Scorpion River Catacombs Find the Scorpion River Catacombs at the far west of Rauh Base (accessible by heading through the cave north of Moorth Ruins). To get there, go north of Temple Town Ruins, then head west.

Gaols

All Gaols in Elden Ring’s DLC, mapped. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Map pin Dungeon name Description G1 Belurat Gaol Belurat Gaol might be the first optional mini-dungeon you encounter. It’s below Belurat, Tower Settlement, but not connected to it. To get there, head to northern Gravesite Plain and look for the Gaol entrance past the shallow lake. G2 Bonny Gaol Bonny Gaol is another mini-dungeon south of Bonny Village in Scadu Altus. To get there, drop down the hole in Moorth Ruins and head south on the lower plateau. G3 Lamenter’s Gaol The Lamenter’s Gaol is an expansive dungeon in the far west of Charo’s Hidden Grave. To get there, clear Dragon’s Pit, then head south. There’s a tough boss at the end, so if you’re struggling, check out our guide on how to beat the Lamenter in Elden Ring’s DLC. Don’t miss this dungeon if you want to unlock Omen Form.

Caves

All Caves in Elden Ring’s DLC, mapped. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Map pin Dungeon name Description V1 Dragon’s Pit Dragon’s Pit is technically optional, but it leads to an expansive area of the map so you really shouldn’t skip it. To find it, head to the Suppressing Pillar in southeastern Gravesite Plain and look around the hills for a cave entrance. V2 Rivermouth Cave You’ll encounter Rivermouth Cave if you head north from the DLC’s starting point. You can drop down the gravestones jutting out of the cliff edge until you reach the shallow river at the bottom of the chasm, and the entrance to Rivermouth Cave is inside the cliff face.

Nameless Mausoleums

All Nameless Mausoleums in Elden Ring’s DLC, mapped. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Map pin Dungeon name Description M1 Western Nameless Mausoleum Nameless Mausoleums are short dungeons containing a single boss encounter. The first one you’ll encounter is probably the Western Nameless Mausoleum, in Gravesite Plain, a short walk from where you start the expansion. The boss puts up a tough fight, especially if you’re just starting out, so refer to our guide on how to beat the Blackgaol Knight in Elden Ring’s DLC. M2 Southern Nameless Mausoleum The Southern Nameless Mausoleum is on a small island off Cerulean Coast. Go southeast from the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace and look for a cave entrance near a big tree. Head through the cave and you’ll emerge an island where you can find the Southern Nameless Mausoleum. M3 Eastern Nameless Mausoleum This Nameless Mausoleum is a bit hidden. Head to the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace and drop down the tombstones to reach the shallow river below. Head left and around the curved ravine, and on the other side, you’ll find the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum concealed behind a cliff. M4 Northern Nameless Mausoleum You can get my favorite weapon in the DLC in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum—the Red Bear Claw—so I highly recommend you find it and beat the boss. Head to Rauh Base (via the cave north of Moorth Ruins), then head toward Temple Town Ruins. There’s a Sealed Spirit Spring by the southern cliff edge; the rubble pile is just to the west. Break the rocks, then jump up the Spirit Spring and you’ll find the Mausoleum at the top.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy