How to get Stone-Sheathed Sword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Stone-Sheathed Sword is one of the most interesting items added in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. You can transform it into two powerful new weapons—the Sword of Light or Sword of Darkness—and there are a few quirks to the system you need to know about.

Stone-Sheathed Sword location in Elden Ring DLC

You can pick up the Stone-Sheathed Sword in three places in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. There are three altars hidden across the Land of Shadow, and the first one you interact with gives you the Stone-Sheathed Sword. The other two altars then become places where you can transform the Stone-Sheathed Sword into the Sword of Light or Sword of Darkness.

One of the three altars is vastly more inconvenient to reach, so it’s important you pick up the Stone-Sheathed Sword from this altar first.

Fog Rift Catacombs, Rauh Base

Stone-Sheathed Sword location in the Fog Rift Catacombs. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

The most inconvenient altar to reach is also the one closest to the beginning of Shadow of the Erdtree. You can get to Fog Rift Catacombs immediately after starting the expansion. Cross Ellac Greatbridge until you’re outside Castle Ensis, then turn left and head downhill through the valley. You emerge in a grassy lowland area, and the entrance to Fog Rift Catacombs is at the back.

Stand on the raised platform and wait for the spike trap to drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Proceed through Fog Rift Catacombs until you get to a long room with a huge spike trap on the ceiling and a raised pedestal at the end. Carefully make your way to the pedestal, avoiding the spike trap by hiding in the alcoves at the sides.

Look for a hidden alcove and climb inside before the spike trap ascends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re at the end, stand on the railing at the end of the raised altar, then wait for the spike trap to drop. There’s a small, square alcove you can jump into—if you’re quick. Once you’re in the alcove, wait for the spike trap to rise up, then turn around and jump out of the alcove to land on the platform at the top. There’s a treasure chest here with Ash of War: Blink Bolt inside.

We’re not done. Wait for the spike trap to drop down and start rising, and when its safe, jump down and land on top of it. Run all the way to the end and you’ll reach another room on the right-hand side. Here, you’ll find an altar, and if it’s your first one, you can loot the Stone-Sheathed Sword.

If you already looted the Stone-Sheathed Sword elsewhere, this will be an Altar of Light or Darkness instead (to transform it into the Sword of Light or Sword of Darkness). It’s very inconvenient to get to, so you can see why it’s better to visit this one first.

Ruins of Unte, Scadu Altus

Stone-Sheathed Sword location in the Ruins of Unte. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

There’s another altar in the Ruins of Unte. You can pick up the Stone-Sheathed Sword here if you haven’t visited the other two altars. This one is fairly easy to reach, as long as you’ve thoroughly explored Shadow Keep. Use the stone coffin in Shadow Keep to get to the Castle Watering Hole Site of Grace, then throw a Hefty Furnace Pot at the inactive Furnace Golem blocking the entrance to the Ruins of Unte.

If you’ve already picked up the Stone-Sheathed Sword, you’ll find an Altar of Darkness inside the Ruins of Unte. You can use it to transform the Stone-Sheathed Sword (or Sword of Light) into the Sword of Darkness.

The Sword of Darkness looks badass on my Death Knight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ancient Ruins of Rauh

Stone-Sheathed Sword location in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

There’s another altar in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, and this one’s very easy to miss. From the Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site of Grace, head back into the interior ruins and up the ramp. Proceed through the ruins until you emerge in an outdoor area with a gazebo, then head past the gazebo until you get to another interior ruins area covered in scarlet rot.

Head straight through the scarlet rot, and be careful not to get knocked off your horse by the insect enemies shooting Pest Threads. On the other side, there’s another outdoor area with a broken bridge pointing to a stone tower.

Bravery required ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It looks like you can’t get to the tower, but you can—there’s an invisible bridge leading all the way up to the tower. It’s totally safe to walk on. Have faith and take a step forward. You can ride on the invisible bridge all the way up to the stone tower, and inside, there’s another altar where you can pick up the Stone-Sheathed Sword.

If you’ve already picked up the Stone-Sheathed Sword, you’ll find an Altar of Light inside the tower. You can use it to transform the Stone-Sheathed Sword (or Sword of Darkness) into the Sword of Light.

